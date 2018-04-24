UEFA Champions League semifinals 2018: Liverpool vs. Roma odds, picks for Mohamed Salah vs. Edin Dzeko

Soccer fans get a Tuesday treat when Roma travels to face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at 2:45 p.m. ET. Liverpool is a one-goal favorite, unchanged from the opening line. Liverpool is -182 on the money line, meaning you would have to wager $182 on a Liverpool victory to win $100. The over-under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is three.

Sumpter knows this game will go a long way in determining who advances to the Champions League final.

Liverpool dominated Premier League champion Manchester City in the quarterfinals, while Roma prevailed over tournament favorite Barcelona with a stunning three-goal comeback in Rome.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, the newly crowned PFA player of the year, has found the net in each of the past nine games at Anfield in league and cup matches in which he has started. He has scored a whopping 41 goals in his debut season at Anfield, including 35 in his past 34 games.

And Liverpool is unbeaten at home in its past 15 matches, winning 10 and drawing five.

Meanwhile, Roma star striker Edin Dzeko will look to pounce on Liverpool's defensive errors. Liverpool's back line gave up two goals to West Brom on set pieces over the weekend, resulting in a disappointing 2-2 Premier League draw.

