The Champions League group stage is underway as 32 clubs begin their fight for the 16 knockout round spots. All of the participants are split into eight groups of four clubs and each team will play their three opponents home and away. The top two teams advance to the group stage and the third-placed team will be transferred to the Europa League knockout stage. The fourth-placed team will be sent packing without a continental knockout stage to play.

The fun lasts through Dec. 9. Every match will be available to stream on CBS All Access.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your thing, tune into "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around show hosted by Nico Cantor. "The Golazo Show" will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

If you missed action from the previous day, check out "The Champions Club," featuring Jules Breach, Julien Laurens and Ade Akinfenwa. It's the ultimate nightly highlights show for fans of the Champions League on CBS All Access.

Be sure to check the group standings below after each match.

Group A

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 +5 6 2. Atletico Madrid 2 1 1 0 -3 3 3. Lokomotiv Moscow 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4. Red Bull Salzburg 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Group B

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 +1 4 2. Borussia Monchengladbach 2 0 2 0 0 2 3. Inter Milan 2 0 2 0 0 2 4. Real Madrid 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Group C

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 +5 6 2. Porto 2 1 0 1 0 3 3. Olympiacos 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4. Marseille 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group D

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Liverpool 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2. Atalanta 2 1 1 0 +4 4 3. Ajax 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4. Midtjylland 2 0 0 2 -6 0

Group E

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Krasnodar 1 0 1 0 0 1 2. Rennes 1 0 1 0 0 1 3. Sevilla 1 0 1 0 0 1 4. Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 1

Group F

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Lazio 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2. Brugge 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3. Zenit 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4. Borussia Dortmund 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group G

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Barcelona 1 1 0 0 +4 3 2. Juventus 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3. Dynamo Kiev 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4. Ferencvaros 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Group H