With one-and-a-half rounds of fixtures left to be played, the Champions League group stages have reached a pivotal point and the margins for error are ever thinner as clubs battle for a place in the last 16. So far, eight of those spots have been taken.

In half of the groups, however, no team has yet qualified, setting the stage for a thrilling run-in over this week and next. Scroll down for all the scenarios from the eight groups.

Clinching scenarios ahead of Matchday 6

Group A:



Bayern Munich have already won the group

have already won the group Red Bull Salzburg must beat Atletico Madrid for second place in the group

must beat for second place in the group Lokomotiv Moscow cannot qualify for the knockout stages but will qualify for the Europa League if they win away to Bayern and Salzburg do not beat Atletico

Group B:

Inter Milan must win against Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro to have any chance of qualifying for the round of 16

must win against at the San Siro to have any chance of qualifying for the round of 16 Matching Real Madrid's result will guarantee qualification for Shakhtar, who have the head to head advantage over the Spanish champions

result will guarantee qualification for Shakhtar, who have the head to head advantage over the Spanish champions A draw guarantees qualification for Borussia Monchengladbach

Madrid go through with a win at home to Gladbach; a draw would be enough for them to finish in second position if Inter beat Shakhtar

Group C:

Manchester City and Porto have qualified in first and second position respectively

and have qualified in first and second position respectively Marseille, who travel to City, must better Olympiacos' result away to Porto if they are to qualify for the Europa League

Group D:

Liverpool have won Group D

have won Group D Ajax must beat Atalanta at the Johan Cruyff Arena, any other result means that the Italian side finish second and advance

Group E:

Chelsea have qualified as group winners with Sevilla runners-up.

Group F:

Borussia Dortmund have qualified for the knockout stages. They will guarantee themselves top spot with a win away to Zenit St Petersburg. If Club Brugge win their final game Dortmund will finish first regardless of their final result

have qualified for the knockout stages. They will guarantee themselves top spot with a win away to Zenit St Petersburg. If win their final game Dortmund will finish first regardless of their final result Club Brugge must beat Lazio to leapfrog the Italians into second place.



Group G:

Barcelona and Juventus have qualified. Juventus must beat Barcelona in the Camp Nou by a three-goal margin to claim top spot.

Group H:

Manchester United qualify for the last 16 with a draw away to RB Leipzig. The German side must win to qualify for the knockout stages.

qualify for the last 16 with a draw away to The German side must win to qualify for the knockout stages. Paris Saint-Germain qualify with a draw at home to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Which teams have qualified to the knockout stage?

GROUP WINNERS RUNNERS-UP QUALIFIED (POSITION TBD) A Bayern Munich -- -- B -- -- -- C Man City Porto -- D Liverpool -- -- E Chelsea Sevilla F -- -- Borussia Dortmund G -- -- Juventus, Barcelona H -- -- --

If the group stage ended today, which teams would be transferred to Europa League?

Group A: Red Bull Salzburg

Group B: Real Madrid

Group C: Olympiacos

Group D: Ajax

Group E: Krasnodar

Group F: Club Brugge

Group G: Dynamo Kiev

Group H: RB Leipzig

For the full Champions League group stage standings click here.

When is the round of 16 draw?

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Dec. 14, 2020 at 7 a.m. ET. It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

When does the round of 16 begin?

The round of 16 begins Feb. 15 with the remaining first-leg fixtures taking place the following day, according to UEFA. The second legs take place on March 16 and 17. For the full Champions League schedule click here.