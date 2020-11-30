UEFA have announced that Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee in Champions League history after she was named as the leading official for Juventus' Group G fixture against Dynamo Kiev in Turin this Wednesday.

The Frenchwoman has been overseeing matches in Ligue 1 since her debut in April of 2019 when Amiens hosted Strasbourg and officiated the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea later that year -- becoming the first female to referee a major men's European game -- and she debuted in the Europa League back in October.

Frappart, 36, has been active since 2011 in the men's semi-professional third tier and Ligue 2 while she has also appeared at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cups as well as the Champions Cup between teams from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The French Football Federation (FFF) and Elite Football Refereeing Syndicate were both quick to congratulate Frappart on the achievement.

Juventus host Dynamo and sit second in Group G, three points behind leaders Barcelona but already into the knockout phase with two matches to play.