UEFA Champions League will conclude the 2019-20 season with 11 matches in 17 days, including seven in Lisbon, Portugal, as a new champion will be crowned. Every Champions League match the rest of the way kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed directly on CBS All Access. Matchday coverage begins as early as 8 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ.

As we count down the days to the restart, let's take a look at the race for top goalscorer of the tournament.

11 goals (current leader)

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 11 goals.

It's a shame they're not handing out the Ballon d'Or Award this year for the best player in the world. Lewandowski is one of the best forwards in the world and often gets overshadowed by the Lionel Messis and Cristiano Ronaldos of the world. At the start of the tournament, he scored four goals in the space of 15 minutes against Red Star Belgrade, shattering the Champions League record for fastest to four goals in one game. With Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund eliminated from the tournament, Lewandowski sits as the clear-cut favorite to win the Golden Boot. It'll be hard to see anyone catch him.

10 goals

Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund

Haaland started the tournament in the group stage playing for Red Bull Salzburg out of Austria and finished his 2019-20 campaign in the knockout stage representing Borussia Dortmund. Two of Haaland's 10 goals came in the first leg of the round of 16 against PSG for his new club. Borussia Dortmund failed to hang on and was eventually eliminated by the French side.

Six goals

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur



Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich



Dries Mertens, Napoli

Spurs striker Harry Kane is out of contention following a round of 16 elimination to RB Leipzig, so that leaves us with Serge Gnabry and Dries Mertens as our probable contenders to catch Lewandowski. It's worth noting that four of Gnabry's six UCL goals came in a 7-2 win at Spurs back in October during the group stage. That's a long time ago!

Five goals