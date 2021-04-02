UEFA Champions League is headed for the quarterfinals, with eight teams still vying for the title of the best side in Europe. While two of the worlds biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to advance, there are a host of other high scoring stars still in the competition. In fact, some of the world's brightest young superstars are currently shining on the biggest stage of all.
Let's take a look at the goal-scoring leaderboard for this year's competition so far.
10 goals (current leader)
- Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund
Haaland has been absolutely destroying opposing defenses in the Champions League. And he has four more goals than anybody else in the competition to show for it. He's scored multiple goals in a match three times and he's doing it when it counts as well. He scored three of his teams five goals over two matches against Sevilla to advance to the quarterfinals.
6 goals
- Marcus Rashford, Manchester United
- Olivier Giroud, Chelsea
- Alvaro Morata, Juventus
- Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain
- Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla
- Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain
5 goals
- Alessandra Plea, Borussia Monchengladbach
- Ciro Immobile, Lazio
- Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich
- Lionel Messi, Barcelona
- Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool
- Sergio Oliveira, Porto
4 goals
- Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan
- Federico Chiesa, Juventus
- Diogo Jota, Liverpool
- Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus
- Mergim Berisha, Red Bull Salzbrug
- Dominik Szoboszlai, Red Bull Salzburg
- Ferran Torres, Manchester City