UEFA Champions League is headed for the quarterfinals, with eight teams still vying for the title of the best side in Europe. While two of the worlds biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to advance, there are a host of other high scoring stars still in the competition. In fact, some of the world's brightest young superstars are currently shining on the biggest stage of all.

Let's take a look at the goal-scoring leaderboard for this year's competition so far.

10 goals (current leader)

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund

Haaland has been absolutely destroying opposing defenses in the Champions League. And he has four more goals than anybody else in the competition to show for it. He's scored multiple goals in a match three times and he's doing it when it counts as well. He scored three of his teams five goals over two matches against Sevilla to advance to the quarterfinals.

6 goals

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

Olivier Giroud, Chelsea

Alvaro Morata, Juventus

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain

Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla

Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain

5 goals

Alessandra Plea, Borussia Monchengladbach

Ciro Immobile, Lazio

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Sergio Oliveira, Porto

4 goals