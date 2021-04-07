The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchups and the path to the May 29 final are settled. Chelsea take on Porto, Bayern Munich meet PSG in a rematch of the 2020 final. Liverpool have lost their first leg to Real Madrid 3-1 in a rematch of the 2018 final, Dortmund fell to Manchester City 2-1 as Erling Haaland returned to his father's stomping grounds.

All Champions League matches will be streaming on Paramount+. CBS Sports Network will also broadcast select knockout stage games, and the May 29 final will air on CBS. You can print your bracket and pick out the winners here. And for a complete look at our experts brackets check out all their picks here.

UEFA Champions League Today will once again be hosted by Kate Abdo, along with analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards. Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will provide analysis in studio and on-site. CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network, will bookend CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage with pre-match and post-match shows.

Here's the complete schedule, including times and streaming info, for the 2021 Champions League knockout stage:

Bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Champions League knockout stage bracket.

Quarterfinals

The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Tuesday, April 6

Leg 1: Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

Leg 1: Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1

Wednesday, April 7



Leg 1: Porto vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 1: Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, April 13

Leg 2: PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 14

Leg 2: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Semifinals

The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, April 28



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, May 4

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, May 5



Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Final

The UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.

Bayern Munich/PSG/Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid/Liverpool/Porto/Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS)

Completed matches



Round of 16

