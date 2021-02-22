The UEFA Champions League knockout stage is underway. The round of 16 kicked off last week with four matches. PSG, Liverpool, Dortmund and Porto were all winners and take advantages into second legs. This week sees four more first leg matches: Atletico Madrid-Chelsea and Lazio-Bayern Munich on Tuesday and Monchengladbach-Manchester City and Atalanta-Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals are all be two-leg ties. All of the matches will be streaming on CBS All Access (soon to be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4). CBS Sports Network will also broadcast select knockout stage games, and the May 29 final will air on CBS.

UEFA Champions League Today will once again be hosted by Kate Abdo, along with analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards. Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will provide analysis in studio and on-site. CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network, will bookend CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage with pre-match and post-match shows.

Here's the complete schedule, including times and streaming info, for the 2021 Champions League knockout stage:

Round of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Leg 1: Lazio vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Leg 1: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Atalanta vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Tuesday, March 9

Leg 2: Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, March 10

Leg 2: Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: PSG vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, March 16

Leg 2: Manchester City vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, March 17

Leg 2: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Completed matches

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw

The draw determining the rest of the knockout stage path for the quarterfinals and semifinal will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 6 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and Paramount+.

Quarterfinals

The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Tuesday, April 6

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 7



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, April 13

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 14

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Semifinals

The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, April 28



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, May 4

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, May 5



Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Final

The UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.