The 2021 UEFA Champions League final is set: Chelsea vs. Manchester City. The English rivals will square off for the trophy on May 29 in Istanbul. Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out in the semifinals as Christian Pulisic scored and picked up an assist across the two legs. Manchester City took care of PSG in the other semifinal.

All Champions League matches will be streaming on Paramount+, and the May 29 final will air on CBS. You can print your bracket and pick out the winners here. And for a complete look at our experts brackets check out all their picks here.

UEFA Champions League Today will once again be hosted by Kate Abdo, along with analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards. Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will provide analysis in studio and on-site. CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network, will bookend CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage with pre-match and post-match shows.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here's the complete schedule, including times and streaming info, for the 2021 Champions League knockout stage:

Bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Champions League knockout stage bracket.

Final



The UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS)

Completed matches



Round of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 16

Wednesday, March 17

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, April 6

Wednesday, April 7



Tuesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 14

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 27



Wednesday, April 28

Leg 1: PSG 1, Manchester City 2

Tuesday, May 4

Leg 2: Manchester City 2, PSG 0 (City advance, 4-1, on aggregate)



Wednesday, May 5