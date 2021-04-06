The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchups and the path to the May 29 final are settled. Chelsea take on Porto, Bayern Munich meet PSG in a rematch of the 2020 final, Liverpool and Real Madrid clash in a rematch of the 2018 final, and Dortmund and Manchester City duel as Erling Haaland returns to his father's stomping grounds.
Here's the complete schedule, including times and streaming info, for the 2021 Champions League knockout stage:
Bracket
Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Champions League knockout stage bracket.
Quarterfinals
The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.
Tuesday, April 6
- Leg 1: Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1
- Leg 1: Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1
Wednesday, April 7
- Leg 1: Porto vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
- Leg 1: Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
Tuesday, April 13
- Leg 2: PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
- Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
Wednesday, April 14
- Leg 2: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
- Leg 2: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
Semifinals
The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5.
Tuesday, April 27
- Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)
Wednesday, April 28
- Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)
Tuesday, May 4
- Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)
Wednesday, May 5
- Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)
Final
The UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.
- Bayern Munich/PSG/Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid/Liverpool/Porto/Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS)
Completed matches
Round of 16
Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Leg 1: Liverpool 2, RB Leipzig 0
- Leg 1: PSG 4, Barcelona 1
Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Leg 1: Porto 2, Juventus 1
- Leg 1: Borussia Dortmund 3, Sevilla 2
Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Leg 1: Bayern Munich 4, Lazio 1
- Leg 1: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 0
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Tuesday, March 9
- Leg 2: Juventus 3, Porto 2 (4-4 on aggregate, Porto advance on away goals)
- Leg 2: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 2 (Dortmund advance, 5-4, on aggregate)
Wednesday, March 10
- Leg 2: Liverpool 2, RB Leipzig 0 (Liverpool advance, 4-0, on aggregate)
- Leg 2: PSG 1, Barcelona 1 (PSG advance, 5-2, on aggregate)
Tuesday, March 16
- Leg 2: Manchester City 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 0 (City advance, 4-0, on aggregate)
- Leg 2: Real Madrid 3, Atalanta 1 (Real Madrid advance, 4-1, on aggregate)
Wednesday, March 17
- Leg 2: Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance, 6-2, on aggregate)
- Leg 2: Chelsea 2, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance, 3-0, on aggregate)