The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8, which could very well be the most hectic, chaotic day in terms of results that the sport has ever seen. All 38 teams will be in action as 19 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do Barcelona need on Wednesday to reach their goals?

Barcelona

Table position: 2nd

Points: 18

Matchday eight opponent: Atalanta

What's needed: Hansi Flick's men were handed quite a tough challenge to close out the league phase of UCL hosting Atalanta at home. While their place in the top eight is already secured, Barcelona will still want to win this clash because with a win and a Liverpool loss, Barca can finish top of the table due to goal difference. The highest-scoring team in Champions League play so far, Barcelona's attack has been led by Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, putting crooked numbers past teams in their path. Atalanta have been one of the best defensive sides as well but stopping Barcelona is something that teams haven't been able to do. In the only match of the final day featuring two sides currently in the top eight, there will be plenty of reasons to keep an eye on this.

