Bayern Munich enter Wednesday's Champions League Matchday 8 knowing that they will at least be in the playoffs, but a victory and some help could lock up a spot in the top-eight for the Bavarians. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do Bayern need on Wednesday to reach their goals?

Bayern Munich

Table position: 15th

Points: 12

Matchday eight opponent: Slovan Bratislava

What's needed: A win will give Bayern a chance of making the top eight, but they need other results to go their way for that to happen.

Well, it's clear that Bayern need to win, and unless they sleepwalk facing Slovan Bratislava, they will, but this is a great picture of the new UCL format. A team like Bayern would've easily finished top two in their group but after suffering a shock defeat to Feyenoord, Vincent Kompany's men will struggle to make the top eight, getting a berth directly to the round of 16, but with a big enough victory and help elsewhere, it's still possible to make the top eight on 16 points. All Bayern can do is control what's in front of them and finish as high as they can up the table. Slovan are conceding over three goals per match in UCL play so the odds are that Bayern's plus-six goal difference will increase significantly.

UEFA Champions League: What Man City, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern, PSG and others need to do on Matchday 8 Chuck Booth

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.