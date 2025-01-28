bayern-2.jpg
Bayern Munich enter Wednesday's Champions League Matchday 8 knowing that they will at least be in the playoffs, but a victory and some help could lock up a spot in the top-eight for the Bavarians. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do Bayern need on Wednesday to reach their goals?

Bayern Munich

Table position: 15th
Points: 12
Matchday eight opponent: Slovan Bratislava
What's needed: A win will give Bayern a chance of making the top eight, but they need other results to go their way for that to happen. 

Well, it's clear that Bayern need to win, and unless they sleepwalk facing Slovan Bratislava, they will, but this is a great picture of the new UCL format. A team like Bayern would've easily finished top two in their group but after suffering a shock defeat to Feyenoord, Vincent Kompany's men will struggle to make the top eight, getting a berth directly to the round of 16, but with a big enough victory and help elsewhere, it's still possible to make the top eight on 16 points. All Bayern can do is control what's in front of them and finish as high as they can up the table. Slovan are conceding over three goals per match in UCL play so the odds are that Bayern's plus-six goal difference will increase significantly.

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-200