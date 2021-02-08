The Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City Champions League encounter set for Feb. 24 won't be taking place in Germany. The first leg of their round of 16 clash is being moved to Budapest, Hungary as German authorities are blocking nearly all entry to the country from Great Britain due to the concerning spread of the newest variants of the coronavirus.

This comes just a few days after the Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig match was also moved out of Germany. That game is also set to be played in Budapest.

"UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Borussia VfL 1900 Monchengladbach and Manchester City FC will now take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest," UEFA said in a statement. "The date of the match and kick-off time (3 p.m. ET) will remain the same.

"UEFA would like to thank Borussia VfL 1900 Monchengladbach and Manchester City FC for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question."

All in all, this shouldn't change much about the matchup with home fans absent from home stadiums.

You can watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City and every other match from the knockout stages of the Champions League and Europa League live on CBS All Access.