UEFA considering holding all remaining 2020 Champions League games in August, per report
Here's how things could shape up for the Champions League
On Tuesday, UEFA will meet with its 55 federations to discuss the Champions League and European leagues resuming once countries have the coronavirus pandemic under control. Reportedly, one of the plans is having the rest of the Champions League take place in August. The competition has been suspended indefinitely for weeks.
UEFA is considering an option where Champions League play would start back up on August 7-8, assuming domestic leagues are done by then, with the competition concluding at month's end, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The first week of the month would see the unfinished round of 16 clashes take place before the second week would begin with the quarterfinal round getting underway.
That first week would see Juventus host Lyon and Barcelona face Napoli. The format would remain two-leg affairs until the final. The quarterfinals would reportedly be Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 14-15, with the semifinals on Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 21-22. The final would still be in Istanbul, but it would take place on Aug. 29.
As a result, the 2020-21 Champions League group stage wouldn't begin until October -- a month later than usual.
Of course, this is just a possible course of action, and nothing has yet been officially decided. This plan would give clubs time to finish domestic seasons in July, but raises the question as to what exactly happens with players who have loan deals expiring. UEFA stated previously that players who have expiring contracts or loan deals would be covered until the season ends. If a player ends up playing on loan deep into August in the Champions League or Europa League, it would make for an interesting, short transition to their parent club depending on when the next domestic season would start.
The plan for Europa League would be similar to that of the Champions League, finishing up the round of 16 on Aug. 2-3 and having the final on Aug. 27.
-
Rooney makes pick in Messi-CR7 debate
Rooney said one player is 'having more fun'
-
Nicaragua odds, April 18 picks, bets
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top picks for Saturday's Nicaragua Primera Division...
-
Premier League wants to finish season
The Premier League has been suspended since March 13
-
Belarusian Premier League April 18 picks
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top picks for April 18.
-
Three moves that pushed Reds to the top
While the attack has remained strong, everything at the back has changed
-
Martinez: Premier League needs closure
Martinez says he can't imagine next season having much integrity if the 2019-20 ends prematurely
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected