UEFA coronavirus contingency plan: Details on Champions League, domestic competitions, Euro 2020 and more

UEFA announced on Tuesday that it signed a joint resolution document with the European Club Association, European Leagues and FIFPro in order to build a contingency plan as the rest of the world faces logistical challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. Euro 2020 has been postponed to the summer of 2021 and most leagues are at a standstill.

The Turkish Super Lig is the only major domestic competition in Europe left standing after the Russian Premier League closed its doors on Tuesday. Still, there are number of questions that need to be answered once the dust settles and European federations start trying to complete their seasons. Most European leagues still have over 100 matches remaining, and the Champions League and Europa League are still at the round of 16 stage.

Here's what to know from UEFA's meeting and announcement on Tuesday:

National team competitions

Euro 2020 is postponed until the summer of 2021.

The Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs, originally set for March, will now be played in the international window in June, pending final review.

European qualifiers matchdays scheduled in June of 2021 will be rescheduled.

UEFA Nations League finals, UEFA U-21 Euro and UEFA Women's Euro 2021 will be rescheduled.

Clubs will release players to national teams for all rescheduled tournaments.

Club competitions

The goal is to complete all domestic and continental club competitions by June 30, 2020, at the latest, assuming the coronavirus situation improves and playing be deemed appropriate.

Explore and accept the possibility that some league matches may need to take place during the week and some UEFA club competition matches may need to happen on weekends to make scheduling work.

A possibly change to the qualifying round of the next UCL and Europa League in case of a late completion to the 2019-20 season.

Whether the season can be completed by June 30 remains to be seen, and a lot will depend on how exactly the pandemic trends over the coming weeks.

UEFA did not officially say when it aims to hold the Champions League or Europa League finals.