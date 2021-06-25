The 2020 UEFA European Championship group stage is over and the round of 16 is set with some mouthwatering ties coming up later this week and early next.

Belgium against Portugal and England versus Germany are the two obvious stand-out clashes while Spain and Croatia's encounter has plenty of pedigree too.

So, now that their paths are clearer, who is going all the way? Our experts reckon that France still have the edge, although Italy, Belgium and England have also been backed.

Who do you agree with from our relatively split panel? Or, do you have another tip entirely? See how your predictions match up with our those provided by our finest and see who is closest to the money as the knockout phase shakes out in Europe.

James Benge's bracket

Quarterfinalists: Portugal, Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, England, Netherlands, Denmark

Semifinalists: Italy, France, England, Netherlands

Finalists: Italy, England

Champion: Italy

Roberto Mancini's squad have not played opponents of the caliber that those in Group F faced, but they have the precious commodity of momentum heading into the knockout rounds. Their first XI worked a treat in the early games while the return of Marco Verratti and the form of their wide options means the Azzurri have precious depth to work with. Ultimately, you suspect the winner of the competition will come from their side of the bracket -- I would put France as my strong second favorite -- with the other light on quality. England almost make it through for me by default as Germany look so woeful; the Three Lions defense could get them far (and it's generally what wins tournaments) but Gareth Southgate's loosening the reigns on his attackers might be the difference between them winning the tournament or getting bogged down in one or two low scoring slogs they ought to be winning more comfortably.

Luis Miguel Echegaray's bracket

Quarterfinalists: Belgium, Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, England, Netherlands, Denmark

Semifinalists: Italy, France, England, Netherlands

Finalists: France, England

Champion: France

Yes, Italy have been fantastic and the Netherlands -- and most importantly Frank de Boer -- deserve my deepest apologies. But despite the excitement rightfully received in the group stage for those nations, I am sticking with my original prediction for the final. This doesn't happen often, but I agree with Gareth Southgate. I do think there's more to come from England, it all depends on how much more they can offer in the final third. I also think they need to use Wembley more to their advantage. France to me, remain the favorite. They have gone through a tough period in the group stage, given the strength of their group, and I think that will help them. That's why I am not as confident on Azzurri -- but I am sure I will be proven wrong. Regardless, I am sticking to it. Les Bleus against the Three Lions with the former taking it all and achieving their second double-double.

Roger Gonzalez's bracket

Quarterfinalists: Belgium, Italy, France, Croatia, Ukraine, England, Netherlands, Wales

Semifinalists: Belgium, France, England, Netherlands

Finalists: Belgium, England

Champion: Belgium

Belgium have shown that they can turn it on when they need to, and with an in-form and unselfish Romelu Lukaku leading the frontline, they have everything they need to achieve continental glory. Yes, they are on the tougher side of the bracket and will face a gauntlet, but Roberto Martinez leads the Red Devils to the promise land with an incredible run of narrow victories against the best Europe has to offer.

Mike L. Goodman's bracket

Quarterfinalists: Portugal, Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, England, Czech Republic, Denmark

Semifinalists: Italy, France, England, Denmark

Finalists: Italy, England

Champion: England

There are two things that define the tournament. The first? A lopsided bracket, with England and Germany playing each other on one side, with the winner having an easy path to the finals, while the other side is stacked. The second? A division between teams that try and use the ball to break down their opponent (Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium) and those that want to defend solidly and let their stars create enough moments to win (France, Portugal, England). England are lucky enough to have a path which takes them through Germany, who are uniquely vulnerable to counterattacks, and then whatever side comes out of the other half of the bracket bloodied and bruised from three difficult matches.

Winning tournaments takes luck as well as skill and with this draw, England have gotten exactly what they need to put together a winning run with their well-balanced squad and conservative approach.

Jonathan Johnson's bracket

Quarterfinalists: Portugal, Italy, France, Croatia, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark

Semifinalists: Portugal, France, Germany, Denmark

Finalists: France, Germany

Champion: France

Portugal vs. Belgium and England vs. Germany will see at least two big nations crash out while the best bet for an upset (relative) looks likely to be Croatia. Denmark have recovered from their traumatic start to look capable of advancing one (or two) round further and the path to at least the semifinals looks reasonably straightforward for France. With nothing to lose after somehow emerging from Group F in second, the Germans could end up enjoying a deep run. However, my money is still on Les Bleus to go all the way.