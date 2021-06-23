The UEFA Euro 2020 knockout stage is here and the road to the semifinals and final at Wembley Stadium in England is beginning to take shape. Europe's top competition rolls on as 16 teams battle for the next two weeks for the right to be crowned the kings of the continent.

Portugal, the reigning champion after surprisingly winning the competition back in 2016 in France, survived the group of death and will have a matchup set with 2018 FIFA World Cup third-place finisher Belgium, led by Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. France, champions of that 2018 World Cup, will square off against Switzerland. Gareth Southgate's England squad will have a tough test against Joachim Low's Germany while Netherlands get Czech Republic, Spain get Croatia and Italy get Austria.

So who do you have making it to the final? Below you'll find the schedule and kickoff times for every match in the knockout stage. As a reminder: If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, we go to two extra-periods, and if it stays leveled, then it's off to a penalty-kick shootout. You can watch every single match of the competition via fuboTV (Try for free).

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Wales vs. Denmark, 12 p.m.

Italy vs. Austria, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m.

Belgium vs. Portugal, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 28

Croatia vs. Spain, 12 p.m.

France vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29

England vs. Germany, 12 p.m.

Sweden vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

France/Switzerland vs. Croatia/Spain, 12 p.m.

Belgium/Portugal vs. Italy/Austria, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Netherlands/Czech Republic vs. Wales/Denmark, 12 p.m.

Sweden/Ukraine vs. England/Germany, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Winner of QF 2 vs. Winner of QF 1, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Winner of QF 4 vs. Winner of QF 3, 3 p.m.

Final

Sunday, July 11

Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2, 3 p.m. ET

Group stage results

June 12

Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 13

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 14

England 1, Croatia 0

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 15

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 16

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Matchday 2

June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0



June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Netherlands 2, Austria 0



June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0



June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Spain 1, Poland 1

Matchday 3

June 20

Italy 1, Wales 0

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1



June 21

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

Finland 0, Belgium 2

Russia 1, Denmark 4



June 22

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

Czech Republic 0, England 1



June 23

Slovakia 0, Spain 5

Sweden 3, Poland 2

Portugal 2, France 2

Germany 2, Hungary 2