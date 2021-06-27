The UEFA Euro 2020 knockout stage is here and the road to the semifinals and final at Wembley Stadium in England is beginning to take shape. Europe's top competition rolls on as 16 teams battle for the next two weeks for the right to be crowned the kings of the continent. It all kicked off with Denmark dominating Wales and Italy sneaking by Austria on Saturday.
The Czech Republic pulled the biggest upset of the knockout stages so far, beating the Netherlands, 2-0. Portugal, the reigning champion after surprisingly winning the competition back in 2016 in France, survived the group of death but saw their tournament end against Belgium in the round of 16 on Sunday.
France, champions of that 2018 World Cup, will square off against Switzerland. Gareth Southgate's England squad will have a tough test against Joachim Low's Germany.
So who do you have making it to the final? Below you'll find the schedule and kickoff times for every match in the knockout stage. As a reminder: If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, we go to two extra-periods, and if it stays leveled, then it's off to a penalty-kick shootout. You can watch every single match of the competition via fuboTV (Try for free).
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Wales 0, Denmark 4
Italy 2, Austria 1
Sunday, June 27
Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0
Belgium 1, Portugal 0
Monday, June 28
Croatia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
France vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, June 29
England vs. Germany, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Sweden vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
France/Switzerland vs. Croatia/Spain, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Belgium vs. Italy, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Saturday, July 3
Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Sweden/Ukraine vs. England/Germany, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6
Winner of QF 2 vs. Winner of QF 1, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, July 7
Winner of QF 4 vs. Winner of QF 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Final
Sunday, July 11
Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Group stage results
June 12
Turkey 0, Italy 3
June 13
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
June 14
England 1, Croatia 0
Austria 3, North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
June 15
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
June 16
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
Matchday 2
June 16
Finland 0, Russia 1
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
June 17
Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1
Denmark 1, Belgium 2
Netherlands 2, Austria 0
June 18
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0
June 19
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4
Spain 1, Poland 1
Matchday 3
June 20
Italy 1, Wales 0
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1
June 21
North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3
Ukraine 0, Austria 1
Finland 0, Belgium 2
Russia 1, Denmark 4
June 22
Croatia 3, Scotland 1
Czech Republic 0, England 1
June 23
Slovakia 0, Spain 5
Sweden 3, Poland 2
Portugal 2, France 2
Germany 2, Hungary 2