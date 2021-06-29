The quarterfinal field is set at UEFA Euro 2020. A hectic round of 16 kicked off the knockout stage and saw many big names crash out of the tournament. France were stunned by Switzerland, Belgium knocked out Portugal and the Czech Republic took down the Netherlands in the round of 16, and now eight teams remain in the competition: Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ukraine and England.
The quarterfinals are set to kick off on Friday with the winners of the four games heading to Wembley Stadium for the semifinals. Can England keep things going after a historic win over Germany? Will Italy bounce a banged-up Belgium side? Can underdogs like the Swiss and Czechs keep their dreams alive? We'll find out soon.
So who do you have making it to the final? Below you'll find the schedule and kickoff times for every match in the knockout stage. As a reminder: If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, we go to two extra-periods, and if it stays leveled, then it's off to a penalty-kick shootout. You can watch every single match of the competition via fuboTV (Try for free).
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Wales 0, Denmark 4
Italy 2, Austria 1
Sunday, June 27
Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0
Belgium 1, Portugal 0
Monday, June 28
Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)
France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)
Tuesday, June 29
England 2, Germany 0
Sweden 1, Ukraine 2 (after extra time)
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
Switzerland vs. Spain, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Belgium vs. Italy, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Saturday, July 3
Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Ukraine vs. England, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6
Winner of QF 2 vs. Winner of QF 1, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, July 7
Winner of QF 4 vs. Winner of QF 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Final
Sunday, July 11
Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Group stage results
June 12
Turkey 0, Italy 3
June 13
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
June 14
England 1, Croatia 0
Austria 3, North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
June 15
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
June 16
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
Matchday 2
June 16
Finland 0, Russia 1
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
June 17
Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1
Denmark 1, Belgium 2
Netherlands 2, Austria 0
June 18
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0
June 19
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4
Spain 1, Poland 1
Matchday 3
June 20
Italy 1, Wales 0
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1
June 21
North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3
Ukraine 0, Austria 1
Finland 0, Belgium 2
Russia 1, Denmark 4
June 22
Croatia 3, Scotland 1
Czech Republic 0, England 1
June 23
Slovakia 0, Spain 5
Sweden 3, Poland 2
Portugal 2, France 2
Germany 2, Hungary 2