The quarterfinal field is set at UEFA Euro 2020. A hectic round of 16 kicked off the knockout stage and saw many big names crash out of the tournament. France were stunned by Switzerland, Belgium knocked out Portugal and the Czech Republic took down the Netherlands in the round of 16, and now eight teams remain in the competition: Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ukraine and England.

The quarterfinals are set to kick off on Friday with the winners of the four games heading to Wembley Stadium for the semifinals. Can England keep things going after a historic win over Germany? Will Italy bounce a banged-up Belgium side? Can underdogs like the Swiss and Czechs keep their dreams alive? We'll find out soon.

So who do you have making it to the final? Below you'll find the schedule and kickoff times for every match in the knockout stage. As a reminder: If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, we go to two extra-periods, and if it stays leveled, then it's off to a penalty-kick shootout. You can watch every single match of the competition via fuboTV (Try for free).

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Wales 0, Denmark 4

Italy 2, Austria 1

Sunday, June 27

Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

Monday, June 28

Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)

France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)

Tuesday, June 29

England 2, Germany 0

Sweden 1, Ukraine 2 (after extra time)

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Switzerland vs. Spain, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Belgium vs. Italy, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Ukraine vs. England, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Winner of QF 2 vs. Winner of QF 1, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, July 7

Winner of QF 4 vs. Winner of QF 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Final

Sunday, July 11

Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Group stage results

June 12

Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 13

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 14

England 1, Croatia 0

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 15

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 16

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Matchday 2

June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0



June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Netherlands 2, Austria 0



June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0



June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Spain 1, Poland 1

Matchday 3

June 20

Italy 1, Wales 0

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1



June 21

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

Finland 0, Belgium 2

Russia 1, Denmark 4



June 22

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

Czech Republic 0, England 1



June 23

Slovakia 0, Spain 5

Sweden 3, Poland 2

Portugal 2, France 2

Germany 2, Hungary 2