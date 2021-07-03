The quarterfinals wrap up Saturday at UEFA Euro 2020. A frantic round of 16 kicked off the knockout stage and saw many big names crash out of the tournament. France were stunned by Switzerland, Belgium knocked out Portugal and the Czech Republic took down the Netherlands while England sent Germany packing, with eight advancing in the competition: Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ukraine and England.
The quarterfinals were no less dramatic as Switzerland and Spain went to penalties before Spain ultimately prevailed and then Italy took a two goal lead and held on against Belgium. Saturday Denmark defeated the Czech Republic ahead of Ukraine facing off against England.
So who do you have making it to the final? Below you'll find the schedule and kickoff times for every match in the knockout stage. As a reminder: If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, we go to two extra-periods, and if it stays leveled, then it's off to a penalty-kick shootout. You can watch every single match of the competition via fuboTV (Try for free).
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
Switzerland 1, Spain 1 (Spain advance 3-1 on penalties)
Belgium 1, Italy 2
Saturday, July 3
Czech Republic 1, Denmark 2
Ukraine vs. England, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6
Italy vs. Spain, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, July 7
Ukraine/England vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Final
Sunday, July 11
Italy/Spain vs. Winner of SF 2, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Completed Matches
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Wales 0, Denmark 4
Italy 2, Austria 1
Sunday, June 27
Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0
Belgium 1, Portugal 0
Monday, June 28
Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)
France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)
Tuesday, June 29
England 2, Germany 0
Sweden 1, Ukraine 2 (after extra time)
Group stage results
June 12
Turkey 0, Italy 3
June 13
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
June 14
England 1, Croatia 0
Austria 3, North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
June 15
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
June 16
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
Matchday 2
June 16
Finland 0, Russia 1
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
June 17
Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1
Denmark 1, Belgium 2
Netherlands 2, Austria 0
June 18
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0
June 19
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4
Spain 1, Poland 1
Matchday 3
June 20
Italy 1, Wales 0
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1
June 21
North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3
Ukraine 0, Austria 1
Finland 0, Belgium 2
Russia 1, Denmark 4
June 22
Croatia 3, Scotland 1
Czech Republic 0, England 1
June 23
Slovakia 0, Spain 5
Sweden 3, Poland 2
Portugal 2, France 2
Germany 2, Hungary 2