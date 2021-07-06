Italy are through to the final at Euro 2020. They punched their ticket Tuesday, beating Spain on penalty kicks. England face Denmark on Wednesday to decide who meet Italy in Sunday's final. A frantic round of 16 kicked off the knockout stage and saw many big names crash out of the tournament. France, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany all went home. Eight nations advanced in the competition: Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ukraine and England.

The quarterfinals were no less dramatic as on Friday Switzerland and Spain went to penalties before Spain ultimately prevailed and then Italy took a two goal lead and held on against Belgium. Saturday Denmark defeated the Czech Republic While England cruised by Ukraine.

So who do you have making it to the final? Below you'll find the schedule and kickoff times for every match in the knockout stage. As a reminder: If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, we go to two extra-periods, and if it stays leveled, then it's off to a penalty-kick shootout.

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Italy 1, Spain 1 (Italy, 4-2, on penalties)

Wednesday, July 7

England vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Final

Sunday, July 11

Italy/Spain vs. England/Denmark, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Completed Matches

Quarterfinals



Friday, July 2

Switzerland 1, Spain 1 (Spain advance 3-1 on penalties)

Belgium 1, Italy 2

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic 1, Denmark 2

Ukraine 0, England 4

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Wales 0, Denmark 4

Italy 2, Austria 1

Sunday, June 27

Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

Monday, June 28

Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)

France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)

Tuesday, June 29

England 2, Germany 0

Sweden 1, Ukraine 2 (after extra time)

Group stage results

June 12

Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 13

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 14

England 1, Croatia 0

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 15

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 16

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Matchday 2

June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0



June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Netherlands 2, Austria 0



June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0



June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Spain 1, Poland 1

Matchday 3

June 20

Italy 1, Wales 0

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1



June 21

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

Finland 0, Belgium 2

Russia 1, Denmark 4



June 22

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

Czech Republic 0, England 1



June 23

Slovakia 0, Spain 5

Sweden 3, Poland 2

Portugal 2, France 2

Germany 2, Hungary 2