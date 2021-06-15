Denmark resume their Euro 2020 campaign following the cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen in their Group B opener determined to win the whole tournament for their teammate. Without their talismanic playmaker Kasper Hjulmand's side lost 1-0 to Finland at Parken Stadium and will face a tough task to overcome group leaders Belgium.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku either side of one from Thomas Meunier earned the Belgians a convincing 3-0 victory against Russia and a further win would leave them almost certain to advance to the knockout stages. Here is how you can watch the match and everything you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, June 17 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Parken Stadium -- Copenhagen, Denmark

TV: ESPN/Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Denmark +300; Draw +220; Belgium +105 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Denmark: Eriksen's hospitalisation will naturally cast a pall over the next game at Parken Stadium but his team mates want to rally for him and not just qualify from their group but win the tournament. "We're still in the tournament," goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel told broadcaster DR. "Now we have to try to see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were.

"I have no doubt that this team has the unity, the strength to be able to come together and go out and do something special."

Belgium: Though losing Timothy Castagne to injury in the opening group game was a frustrating blow Belgium's squad could look even better for the second match with Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne both closing in on returns from injuries. De Bruyne fractured his eye socket and broke his nose in the Champions League final but returned to training on Monday.

Witsel's recovery is perhaps even more remarkable. Having torn his Achilles tendon in January he seemed destined to miss the tournament but Roberto Martinez, who was initially hoping he might be able to feature against Finland, now believes the deep-lying midfielder could play in some capacity in Copenhagen. Fellow playmaker Youri Tielemans said: "If someone had predicted five months ago that Witsel would be able to play at the European Championship, nobody would have believed it. It's just fantastic."

Prediction

It is hard to know how Denmark will react without Eriksen but what is relatively certain is that Belgium will play well and will offer an almighty test to the Danish defense. Pick: Denmark 1 Belgium 2