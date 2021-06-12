Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in 2020 UEFA European Championship Group B for a winning tournament debut in Copenhagen, but the encounter was overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's first half collapse and hospitalization.

The game was goalless when the 29-year-old fell to the ground before quick intervention by the medical staff at Parken Stadium led to him quickly being declared awake and stable after hospitalization. It remained 0-0 until Joel Pohjanpalo's opener on the hour mark from a Jere Uronen assist.

The Danes were awarded a penalty, but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was denied by Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky as Markku Kanerva's Scandinavian newcomers emerged victorious to take an early lead in the group with Belgium and Russia in action later.

However, thoughts were constantly with Eriksen after the incident and the Danish players opted to continue with the encounter after speaking with their teammate during the suspension period after his collapse.

