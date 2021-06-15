Portugal and Hungary kick off their attempts to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020 knockout rounds on Tuesday in a match where three points are all the more important for both sides. The presence of France and Germany in Group F could mean there is little margin for error for reigning champions Portugal.

Meanwhile Hungary will be hoping that home advantage at the Puskas Arena makes them far more than the whipping boys of the group that many would assume they will be. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, June 15 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Puskas Stadium -- Budapest, Hungary

TV: ESPN/Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Hungary +700; Draw +320; Portugal -225 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Hungary: There is more than one country with home advantage in this group but there is no host who will have quite the scale of support as Marco Rossi's. While coronavirus restrictions mean other stadia are operating at reduced capacity the Puskas Arena can be filled to its 67,215 capacity. It could be quite the boon for the Magyars as they look to overturn long odds when they host two of the pre-tournament favorites, Portugal and France.

This may be the biggest game Hungary have played since the likes of Ferenc Puskas were leading one of the world's best teams and though it will not be any easier without star playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been ruled out of the tournament with an adductor issue, but Rossi is not conceding defeat. "Dreaming is free, so we dream," the Hungary boss said. "Our dream remains between us, of course. We talk about it and want to live that dream. Let's hope it continues during the Euro.﻿"

Portugal: Though Wolves' Nelson Semedo is a capable replacement the loss of Joao Cancelo for the tournament could prove to be a bitter blow for Fernando Santos, who has called up Diogo Dalot to take the Manchester City defender's spot in the squad. Cancelo has proven to be one of the best in the world in his position this season and made 43 appearances for the Premier League and EFL Cup champions.

Cancelo's positional versatility could have been a valuable weapon in bringing the best out of a Portugal side who, for all their attacking talent, do not always play in the most expansive fashion at major tournaments. The 27-year-old has a goal and two assists in his last two internationals.

Prediction

It is unlikely to be as easy for Portugal as it might look on paper but with the sheer weight of talent available to them they ought to be able to start Group F with three points. Pick: Hungary 1, Portugal 2 (Portugal -225)