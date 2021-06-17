The Netherlands have joined Italy and Belgium in the knockout phase of UEFA 2020 European Championship after their 2-0 win over Austria in Amsterdam on Thursday gave them a commanding lead in Group C.

After a scare against Ukraine before ultimately winning 3-2, this one was less dramatic, and the victory was secured by Memphis Depay's first half penalty and Denzel Dumfries' second half strike at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Frank de Boer's men now have six points from a possible six while Ukraine and Austria both have three and North Macedonia have zero with the minnows up next for the Dutch as they stretch their legs in this tournament.

Oranje have now scored five goals from two matches and the result was never really in doubt with Depay punishing David Alaba's early foul from the penalty spot just over 10 minutes in and the result was confirmed by Dumfries after he was fed by Donyell Malen.

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Georginio Wijnaldum continued his strong start to the competition with another impressive performance from midfield and the clean sheet will have pleased De Boer after he saw his side concede twice in quick succession against Ukraine.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong was also convincing in the middle with Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was present in the Dutch capital to watch the encounter with the LaLiga giants expected to announce the signing of Depay on a free transfer shortly.

With North Macedonia to come next on Monday and top spot also secured already, the Netherlands can even afford to rotate and test out some fringe players ahead of the knockout rounds with third place from Groups D, E, or F their possible opponents at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.