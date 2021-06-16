Belgium can take a big step toward advancing to the knockout stage of the 2020 UEFA European Championship when it takes on Denmark on Thursday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The Belgians, who are ranked No. 1 in the world, sit at the top of Group B after a 3-0 victory over Russia on Saturday and can virtually clinch a spot in the knockout stage with a win on Thursday. Meanwhile, Denmark is desperate for a win after being upset on Saturday by Finland, 1-0, in a match that was marred by Christian Eriksen collapsing on the field after suffering cardiac arrest.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. Belgium is the +105 favorite (risk $100 to win $105) in the latest Belgium vs. Denmark odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Denmark is the +305 underdog. A draw is priced at +215, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on.

Here are several odds and trends for Denmark vs Belgium:

Belgium vs. Denmark spread: Belgium -0.5 (+100)

Belgium vs. Denmark over-under: 2.5 goals

Belgium vs. Denmark money line: Belgium +105, Denmark +305, Draw +215

BEL: The Red Devils are 7-0-3 in their last 10 matches

DEN: The Danes are 61-19-25 all-time at Parken Stadium

Why you should back Belgium

The Red Devils enter Thursday's match on a roll. They are unbeaten in their last 10 matches, outscoring their opponents 27-10 during that span. That streak includes a 2-0 victory over England, currently ranked No. 4 in the world. Belgium is led by star striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored two goals in Belgium's 3-0 victory over Russia. Lukaku scored 24 goals in 36 matches, second in Serie A behind Cristiano Ronaldo, for league champion Inter Milan.

In addition, the Belgians have dominated the recent series against Denmark. They swept both UEFA Nations League matches in 2020, beating the Danes 2-0 on Sept. 5 in Copenhagen and 4-2 on Nov. 18 in Leuven. Those were the first meetings between the teams since June 2000.

Why you should back Denmark

Ranked No. 10 in the world, the Danes had a string of positive results entering Euro 2020. In their 28 matches prior to the tournament, they had 17 wins, nine draws and just two defeats. Denmark warmed up for Euro 2020 with a 1-1 draw against perennial power Germany on June 2.

In addition, the Danes are difficult to beat at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen where they own a 61-19-25 all-time record. Also, Denmark is particularly strong on defense, and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had 17 clean sheets in all competitions with Leicester City this season.

How to make Belgium vs. Denmark Euro 2020 picks

Green has analyzed Denmark vs. Belgium from every possible angle. He's leaning under on the goal total (2.5).

So who wins Denmark vs. Belgium? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Belgium vs. Denmark, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.