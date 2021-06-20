World No. 1 Belgium will try to extend an 11-game unbeaten run when it faces Finland on Monday in Saint Petersburg for the final Group B match at the 2020 European Championships. Belgium has clinched a spot in the knockout round, while Finland needs a win, or a draw and some help, to advance. Belgium has won its first two Euro 2020 matches, beating Denmark 2-1 on Thursday after cruising past Russia 3-0 in the group-stage opener. Finland pulled off a surprise 1-0 win against a Denmark team reeling from Christian Eriksen's collapse before falling 1-0 to Russia on Wednesday.

Finland vs. Belgium spread: Belgium -1.5

Finland vs. Belgium over-under: 2.5 goals

Finland vs. Belgium money line: Finland +900, Belgium -286, Draw +375

FIN: Teemu Pukki scored 26 goals in 41 matches for Norwich City

BEL: GK Thibaut Courtois had 17 clean sheets for Real Madrid last season

Why you should back Belgium

The Belgians are No. 1 in the world because of their talent and depth. Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the world's best midfielder, and after missing the opener, he came on in the second half Thursday and made an immediate impact. He set up Thorgan Hazard's equalizer and scored a goal of his own to finish off the Danes. De Bruyne is recovering from facial injuries suffered in the Champions League final but should play Monday to increase his fitness. Eden Hazard, a key piece of the attack also recovering from injury, also should feature as he makes his way back.

Romelu Lukaku is a lethal finisher who had seven goals and three assists in qualifying and scored twice in the opener against Russia. The 28-year-old was second in Serie A with 24 goals last season. The midfield is loaded with playmakers, with Axel Witsel, who is a pillar for the national team and has 110 caps, expected to carry the load Monday. The Belgians are loaded with veterans, with Witsel one of five players with 100 appearances.

Why you should back Finland

The teams have not met since 2016, but the Finns are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Belgium. That includes a win and a draw in Euro qualifying in 2007, but Finland is in the group stage of the event for the first time. With its first win in a major tournament in the books, Finland will now be fired up to advance. Belgium won't field its preferred 11, so the Finns should be able to compete. Finland held 24th-ranked Ukraine to a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying in March and beat reigning world champion France 2-0 in a November friendly, so it could pull off a surprise.

Finland's hopes center on Norwich City's Teemu Pukki and Union Berlin's Joel Pohjanpalo. Pukki scored 10 of the team's 16 goals in qualifying and was the top scorer as the Canaries won the English Championship. Pohjanpalo has the only goal in the group stage. His header against Denmark was his third goal in as many games and his 10th in international competition.

