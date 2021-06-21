Croatia and Scotland will be desperate for a victory when they face off Tuesday with a potential trip to the knockout stage on the line at the 2020 European Championships. A draw at Hampden Park in Scotland would mean elimination, and they'll need help to advance with a victory. Both lost their Euro 2020 openers before rebounding with draws in their second group-stage games, with Scotland holding high-powered England scoreless and Croatia battling back for a 1-1 finish against the Czech Republic. Both teams are strong in the back and in midfield but lack true finishers, but they know they need to find a way to break through.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Croatia is the slight +124 favorite (risk $100 to win $124) in the latest Croatia vs. Scotland odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Croatia vs. Scotland:

Croatia vs. Scotland spread: Croatia -0.5

Croatia vs. Scotland over-under: 2.5 goals

Croatia vs. Scotland money line: Croatia +124, Scotland +210, Draw +255

CRO: Ivan Perisic has scored three of the last five goals in major competitions

SCO: The Scots are the only team without a goal at Euro 2020

Why you should back Croatia

The Croats have one of the best midfield tandems in the world in Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic. Modric is a mainstay with Real Madrid and won the Ballon d'Or, which goes to the world's best player, in 2018. His quick feet and field vision make him a threat to unlock a defense at any time. Chelsea's Kovacic also can find the holes in the defense and is an experienced, physical player who is highly sought on the transfer market. They are joined by Marcelo Brozovic, who has had at least six assists in three of the past four seasons with Inter Milan.

Croatia is ranked 14th in the world, 30 spots higher than the Scots, and it doesn't have a lot of scoring power, but it has more than Scotland. Ante Rebic and Ivan Perisic, who scored the equalizer against the Czech Republic, can make dynamic runs down the wings. Nikola Vlasic, who scored 11 goals and five assists for CSKA Moscow, also is back to 100 percent and could feature opposite Rebic. Bruno Petkovic, who had 14 goals for Dinamo Zagreb last season, will be able to get physical with a Scottish defense that could be spent from its battle with England.

Why you should back Scotland

The teams have met five times, and Scotland has never lost. The last two meetings were 2014 World Cup qualifying matches, with the Scots prevailing both times, 1-0 and 2-0. The other three ended in draws. The Scots come in brimming with confidence after putting in a rousing defensive effort against England. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Grant Hanley (Norwich City) and Scott McTominay (Manchester United) locked down the back, with Andy Robertson and Stephen O'Donnell dropping back throughout to provide support from their wing-back spots.

The Scots have lost once in their past six matches and have not been held off the score sheet in three straight since 2004. They had their chances against England, with Lyndon Dykes missing a golden chance, and he will feature up top again. Che Adams, who has two goals in six appearances with the Scottish team, also proved to be a handful for England and could cause problems. Midfielder John McGinn is the top scorer with the national team with seven goals in 12 matches. The Scots will enjoy the backing of a limited home crowd that will be stoked by Friday's result.



The goal total is 2.5.

