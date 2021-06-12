It's a matchup between unlikely rivals when England and Croatia face off on Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match. The quadrennial tournament is starting almost a year late because of the pandemic. Qualifying was more than 18 months ago, when England won its group with a 7-0-1 record and a plus-31 goal differential. It will enter the tournament among the betting favorites at +600 to win the championship in the latest Euro 2020 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Croatia also won its group, with a 7-2-1 mark, scoring 17 goals in the eight matches. Croatia beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semifinals in 2018, but the English won the most recent meeting, 2-1 in November 2018.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET. England is the -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Croatia vs. England odds from William Hill, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for England vs. Croatia:

Croatia vs. England spread: England -0.5 (-160)

Croatia vs. England over-under: 2.5 goals (under -150, over +120)

Croatia vs. England money line: Croatia +525, England -165, Draw +270

England: Raheem Sterling had four goals and six assists in eight qualifying matches.

Croatia: Luka Modric was third in La Liga in progressive passes (219) for Real Madrid.

Why you should back England

The Three Lions are flush with talent and are fourth in the FIFA world rankings. They scored 37 goals in the eight qualifying matches, and Harry Kane is a prolific scorer. He led the English Premier League in goals (23) and assists (14) and had had a hand in 15 goals in qualifying. Manager Gareth Southgate has major decisions to make, as he has numerous talented options to start alongside his star. Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford had a combined 19 assists in league play, and Mason Mount played a critical role for Champions League winner Chelsea.

Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling had a combined 19 goals and 12 assists for EPL champion Manchester City. Attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho had 11 assists for Borussia Dortmund at age 21, and 19-year-old Bukayo Saka provides tremendous versatility. Key center back Harry Maguire is out injured, but Manchester United's John Stones is likely to man the middle. Tyrone Mings, Ben White, Luke Shaw and Kyle Walker are among many talented options to support him on the back line. England has won six consecutive games, outscoring its opponents 15-3.

Why you should back Croatia

Croatia has won four of its last five Euro openers, while England has never won one (0-9). On top of that, Croatia is 3-2-5 all-time against England, so it won't be intimidated. The squad doesn't have near the depth of England, but it does have talent. It starts with captain Luka Modric, who is nearing the end of his career but remains among the best players in the world. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner still has quick feet and a field vision that few players can match. He is joined by Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic to form a midfield as good as any in the world.

Bruno Petkovic scored 14 goals in all competitions for Dinamo Zagreb and is a physical presence up top who could cause England trouble. He also can find players in open spaces and should be flanked by Ante Rebic and Ivan Perisic, who make dynamic runs down the wings. Midfielder Nikola Vlasic, who had 11 goals and five assists for CSKA Moscow, is seen as one of the team's future stars. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had the second-most saves in the Europa League (39) and put in a superb effort as Dinamo Zagreb beat Tottenham in the final 16.

