The Euro 2020 schedule continues on Wednesday when England and Denmark square off in the semifinals of the 2020 UEFA European Championships in London. England will have the backing of the home crowd as it tries to put an end to Denmark's inspirational run. The powerful England attack has been quiet for much of Euro 2020, but broke out in a big way in Saturday's 4-0 quarterfinal victory against Ukraine. Denmark has ridden a wave of emotion after Christian Eriksen collapsed in its opener and barely advanced to the Euro 2020 bracket knockout stage. The 1992 Euro champions beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday in their quarterfinal match. The Three Lions are in their third semifinal and have never won the European Championship.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. England is the -137 favorite (risk $137 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest England vs. Denmark odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Denmark the +450 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before you lock in any Denmark vs. England picks or make any Euro 2020 predictions, you have to see what consummate soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He's having a great Euro 2020 as well, with his picks generating well over $1,100 in profit for $100 bettors through the quarterfinals. Green has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at England vs Denmark. You can head to SportsLine now to see his Euro 2020 picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Denmark vs England:

England vs. Denmark: England -0.5

England vs. Denmark over-under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Denmark money-line: England -137, Denmark +450, Draw +240

ENG: Harry Kane is sixth on England's all-time list with 37 goals in just 59 games

DEN: Mikkel Damsgaard, 21, has three goals and four assists in six career starts



Why you should back England

The Three Lions went to Rome and crushed Ukraine, and now they will play in front of 60,000 passionate fans at Wembley. Harry Kane, the English Premier League's top scorer and assist man last season, scored twice in the quarterfinal and is the leader of an attack that can be prolific. England outscored its foes 37-6 in qualifying, and is 12-5-4 all-time against Denmark.

Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho also are dangerous playmakers, and the midfield is loaded with stars like Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson. Henderson scored Saturday, as did Harry Maguire, who leads the team's impenetrable defense. The Three Lions have not conceded a goal thus far at this tournament and have yielded just two during their current 11-game unbeaten run (10-1-0).

Why you should back Denmark

The Danes have been riding the momentum since advancing with an emphatic 4-1 victory against Russia in the group-stage finale to squeak into the Euro 2020 knockout rounds. They have shown the talent to make up for Eriksen's absence, with Yussuf Poulsen and Kasper Dolberg making plays up top. Midfielders Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney, who scored the opener Saturday, play critical roles on both ends.

Denmark has beaten England just four times, but three of those have come in the past six matches (3-1-2). The Danes won the most recent meeting 1-0 in a Nations League matchup in October. The team's biggest strength has been its defense, with Andreas Christensen and Simon Kjaer top-tier stoppers and Kasper Schmeichel one of the world's best goalkeepers. The Danes are 13-2-4 since the start of 2020. Three of those losses were to world No. 1 Belgium and the other was the 1-0 setback to Finland with the players reeling after Eriksen's collapse.

How to make England vs. Denmark Euro 2020 picks

Green has taken a look at the Denmark vs. England matchup from all sides, and he is leaning over on the goal total (2.5). He also has three strong best bets, including two with plus-money payouts. He's only sharing those Euro 2020 picks at SportsLine.

So who wins England vs. Denmark? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for England vs. Denmark, all from the European soccer expert who has generated well over $1,100 for $100 bettors at Euro 2020, and find out.