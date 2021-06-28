It's a battle of world heavyweights in the round of 16 when rivals England and Germany face off at Euro 2020. High-powered England managed just two goals but won its group with two wins and a draw, while Germany finished second in the Group of Death with an uneven performance. The teams met in the semifinals of the 1990 World Cup and again in the semifinals of Euro 1996, with Germany winning both matches. In the latter match, current England manager Gareth Southgate missed a penalty in sudden death to allow the Germans to close it out. Germany has a 15-4-13 edge in the all-time series.

Germany vs. England spread: England -0.5 (+150)

Germany vs. England over-under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. England money line: Germany +188, England +160, Draw +225

ENG: GK Jordan Pickford has allowed 18 goals in 34 starts for the national team

GER: GK Manuel Neuer has allowed 38 goals in 89 international matches

Why you should back England

The Three Lions didn't have much success offensively in the group stage, but they took a defensive approach that paid off. They posted three clean sheets -- they have eight in their last nine matches -- and Raheem Sterling scored both goals. They outscored their opponents 37-6 while going 7-0-1 in qualifying and are 12-2-2 since the start of 2020. With the likes of Sterling, Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford in the attack and playmakers like Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho, the offense is certainly capable of lighting up the scoreboard.

Kane led the English Premier League in goals (23) and assists (14) for Tottenham and had a direct hand in 15 goals for England in qualifying. He and Sterling have combined for 22 goals and 12 assists in England's past 12 games. Grealish had six goals and 10 assists with Aston Villa and is a dizzying presence. The defense is in great hands with captain Harry Maguire returning from a long-term injury to team with John Stones in the middle in front of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Why you should back Germany

The Germans are 4-1-2 in the past seven meetings with England, and both losses were friendlies. The last competitive match, in the 2010 World Cup round of 16, ended in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Germany. If England sits back, the Germans have the talent to unlock the defense. Thomas Muller is one of the best playmakers in the world and joins Toni Kroos to form a dangerous combination. Muller scored 11 goals and led the Bundesliga with 19 assists for league champion Bayern Munich, while Kroos had 10 assists for Real Madrid.

Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens rattled Portugal in a 4-2 win in the group stage with their low crosses that led to two own goals. Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry and Ilkay Gundogan are all capable scorers, and Leon Goretzka, who had the critical equalizer against Hungary, and Timo Werner can provide energy off the bench. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been one of the world's best for well over a decade.

