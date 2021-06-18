England is one of the tournament favorites and will try to ease into the knockout round on Friday when it hosts Scotland in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match at Wembley Stadium. England is the fourth-ranked team in the world, 40 spots ahead of the Scots, and has talent and depth that is nearly unrivaled. A 1-0 victory against 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia on Sunday sets up the Brits to breeze into the next round of Euro 2020. Scotland won't go quietly in the oldest rivalry in international football, though. The Scots suffered a 2-0 setback to Czech Republic in their opener on Sunday.

Scotland vs. England spread: England -1.5

Scotland vs. England over-under: 2.5 goals

Scotland vs. England money line: Scotland +950, England -320, Draw +410

ENG: Has 10 clean sheets in 14 matches since the start of 2020.

SCO: Has allowed 21 goals while scoring just 16 in the tournament.



Why you should back England

The Three Lions have an embarrassment of talent, and manager Gareth Southgate showed Sunday he knows how to make the most of it. He chose Kalvin Phillips and Raheem Sterling for the starts, and Phillips was the best player on the field while Sterling netted the only goal. Phillips and Declan Rice were relentless in locking down Croatia's vaunted midfield, and Rice set up the goal.

The offense revolves around lethal striker Harry Kane, who led the English Premier League in most key categories, including goals (23) and assists (14). He has had a hand in 17 goals in 10 matches for England in 2021 competitions. Sterling has nine goals and seven assists in eight appearances, and 21-year-old Phil Foden scored nine goals for English Premier League champion Manchester City. England has won seven-straight, by a combined score of 12-3, and the defense led by John Stones and Kyle Walker has not yielded a goal in the last three.

Why you should back Scotland

The Scots held England to a 2-2 draw in their last meeting in 2017 and are 41-48-25 in the all-time series dating back to 1872. They were unbeaten in the five games leading into the loss to Czech Republic, including 2-2 draws with the Netherlands and Austria. Striker Che Adams, who was born and grew up in England but has a Scottish grandmother, was convinced to play for the squad but was on the bench in the opener. He is expected to start Friday, and has two goals in five appearances with the Scottish team.

Lyndon Dykes, who had 12 goals for the Queens Park Rangers last season, and Ryan Christie, who has 25 over the past three seasons with Celtic, got the starts up front Sunday. Midfielder John McGinn is the top scorer with the national team in 2021 competitions with seven goals in 12 matches, while Christie has two, and 11 other players have scored once. The Scots are a tight-knit group, and Manager Steve Clarke has a knack for getting the most out of his teams. He now has Scotland in its first major tournament in 23 years.

