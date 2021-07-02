England will try to maintain its momentum on Saturday when it takes on a resilient Ukraine team in a quarterfinal clash at Euro 2020. The Three Lions haven't given up a goal in their first four games at Euro 2020, while Ukraine is making its first ever quarterfinal appearance in the European Championships. The two sides have met just once before in a major tournament, with England winning 1-0 during a group stage matchup at Euro 2012.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The Three Lions are the -250 favorites in the latest England vs. Ukraine odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The latest Euro 2020 odds list Ukraine at +800 to win and a draw is priced at +333, while the over-under for total goals is set at 2.5.

England vs. Ukraine spread: England -1.5 (+120)

England vs. Ukraine over-under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Ukraine money line: England -250, Ukraine +800, Draw +333

ENG: In seven head-to-head matchups with Ukraine, England has four wins, two draws and a loss

UKR: Artem Dovbyk's game-winning goal in the 121st minute against Sweden was the latest in tournament history

Why you should back England

The Three Lions are coming off a fourth-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and are making their fifth quarterfinal appearance in the European Championships. England has kept a clean sheet in all four of its matches so far at Euro 2020, defeating Croatia 1-0, drawing 0-0 against Scotland and beating the Czech Republic 1-0 in the group stage. In a round of 16 matchup with Germany, the England attack finally started showing signs of life, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane both netting goals in a 2-0 win.

With Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire providing solidity as part of a back three, while Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips provide cover from the midfield and Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw getting involved in the attack from fullback. If Sterling can continue providing attacking creativity going forward and Kane can use his late goal against Germany to jumpstart what has been an otherwise slow tournament, England should have more than enough attacking power given the strength of its defense.

Why you should back Ukraine

Ukraine entered Euro 2020 ranked 24th in the FIFA World Rankings and began its tournament with a late loss to the Netherlands. However, three points against North Macedonia in the second group stage game wound up being enough to send The Blue and Yellow through to the knockout stage.

Against Sweden in the round of 16, Manchester City fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko was able to push forward with Ukraine switching to a back three and he played a pivotal role in a 2-1 win. Zinchenko scored on a brilliant volley in the 27th minute to jump start the scoring and then provided the cross that Artem Dovbyk put home in the 121st minute to win in stoppage time. With Ukraine showing some prowess in a back three, Zinchenko getting forward as a fullback will continue to be pivotal against a strong England defense.

