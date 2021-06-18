Tournament favorite France will try to roll into the knockout round on Saturday when it faces Hungary in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match in Budapest. The reigning World Cup champions knocked off Germany 1-0 in the opener and have looked as dominant as ever. The French play solid defense and have a devastating counter-attack featuring Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema that will be tough for Hungary to contain. The Hungarians helped revolutionize the sport in the 1950s, but the squad has struggled since the mid-1980s. Now ranked 37th in the world, Hungary lost 3-0 to Portugal on Tuesday.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET at Puskas Arena, Hungary's national stadium. France is the -333 favorite (risk $333 to win $100) in the latest Hungary vs. France odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any France vs. Hungary picks, check out the Euro 2020 predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He's having a great Euro 2020 as well, with his picks generating over $500 in profit for $100 bettors through Wednesday's action. Green has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Hungary vs. France at Euro 2020 and locked in his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. Hungary:

France vs. Hungary spread: France -1.5

France vs. Hungary over-under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Hungary money line: Hungary +1100, France -333, Draw +400

HUN: GK Peter Gulacsi led the Bundesliga with 15 clean sheets for RB Leipzig

FRA: France has outscored its opponents 30-9 in 14 matches since the start of 2020



Why you should back France

Les Bleus are now the +333 favorite at William Hill to win Euro 2020, well ahead of England and Italy at +550. Benzema and Mbappe are among the world's best players and team with Antoine Griezmann in a devastating attack. Mbappe led France's Ligue 1 with 27 goals, while Benzema was second in Spain's La Liga with 23.

The attack also can get a boost from Olivier Giroud, who is at his best in big games. He had six goals in eight matches on the way to the Champions League title with Chelsea. The 34-year-old is the national team's second-leading goal scorer in its history, having found the back of the net 46 times for Les Bleus. The French are likely to control the ball for long stretches against a team that yielded 70-percent possession against Portugal. France is 7-1-0 in its last eight games, posting six clean sheets and beating quality teams like Germany, Portugal and Wales. France has beaten Hungary five straight times (dating back to 1978).

Why you should back Hungary

The Hungarians were unbeaten in 11 games (7-0-4) before the setback to Portugal. Hungary scored multiple goals six times in those 11 matches and kept five clean sheets. They proved to be a tough out for most of that match, holding Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. off the score sheet for the first 84 minutes. They also have the backing of the home crowd and are a solid team that happened to be drawn into the tournament's "Group of Death."

Hungary is led up front by Roland Sallai and captain Adam Szalai. The 24-year-old Sallai has 12 goals in three seasons with Freiburg, and Szalai has 52 in 12 seasons in the Bundesliga. Adam Nagy, making his 50th appearance with Hungary at age 26, will man the middle of the attack in place of the injured Dominik Szoboszlai. Defender Willi Orban can make a difference on either end, and he has five goals in 20 appearances with the national team. Veteran goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has had double-digit clean sheets in three straight seasons in the Bundesliga.

How to make Hungary vs. France Euro 2020 picks

Green has analyzed Hungary vs. France from every possible angle. He's leaning over on the goal total (2.5), and he has locked in three best bets, including one that returns plus-money. He's only sharing those picks on SportsLine.

So who wins France vs. Hungary in Saturday's Euro 2020 matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Hungary vs. France, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.