Germany will try to build on a dominant performance as it closes out the Euro 2020 group stage by hosting Hungary on Wednesday in Munich. Germany cruised past Portugal 4-2 on Saturday, but the stakes will be high on Wednesday as both teams need a win to assure advancement from Group F. Germany, a 1-0 loser to France in the opener, could still advance as a third-place finisher if it loses and France beats Portugal. The Hungarians have played hard-nosed defense but lost 3-0 to Portugal after a late barrage before pulling off a stunning 1-1 draw with France on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Germany is the -550 favorite (risk $550 to win $100) in the latest Hungary vs. Germany odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in any Germany vs. Hungary picks, check out the Euro 2020 predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He's having a great Euro 2020 as well, with his picks generating over $800 in profit for $100 bettors through Monday's action. Green has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Germany vs. Hungary at Euro 2020 and locked in his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Hungary vs. Germany:

Hungary vs. Germany spread: Germany -2.5

Hungary vs. Germany over-under: 3.5 goals

Hungary vs. Germany money line: Hungary +1600, Germany -550, Draw +600

HUN: GK Peter Gulacsi led the Bundesliga with 15 clean sheets last season

GER: Thomas Muller led the Bundesliga in shot-creating actions (143)

Why you should back Germany

The Germans looked like world-beaters again in the performance against reigning European champion Portugal after a lackluster showing in the opener against France. Wing backs Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens dominated the match, and Gosens scored on a Kimmich cross for the fourth goal. Their low crosses befuddled the Portuguese defense all day and led to two own goals. The Germans also have two of the best playmakers in the world in Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos, who formed part of the core of Germany's 2014 World Cup champion squad.

Mats Hummel also played a key role on that 2014 team and is still strong on the back end alongside Antonio Rudiger and Matthias Ginte. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who helped Chelsea to a Champions League title, are key pieces to a German attack that also features Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan. Havertz and Werner combined for 17 goals and 17 assists in the Premier League, while Gundogan had 13 goals for the EPL champions.

Why you should back Hungary

The Hungarians have shown a lot of grit after being given no chance to advance out of the group of death. They held Portugal off the score sheet for 84 minutes before Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. took over late. It took the lead on reigning world champion France late in the first half Saturday and hung on under immense pressure from a powerful attack after the equalizer. Hungary came into the Euro 2020 group stage on an 11-game unbeaten run (7-4-0) before the Portugal setback. It scored multiple goals six times in those 11 matches and kept five clean sheets.

Hungary is unlikely to be intimidated, with many of these players familiar from playing together in the Bundesliga. RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban makes a difference on both ends. He is the team's top scorer in 2021 with three goals, while 10 other players have at least one. The attack is led by Freiburg's Roland Sallai but is likely to be missing captain Adam Szalai, with Nemanja Nikolic expected to take his place up top. The 24-year-old Sallai has 12 goals over the last three Bundesliga seasons, while Nikolic had 15 in the Hungarian league last season.

How to make Hungary vs. Germany Euro 2020 picks

Green has analyzed Germany vs. Hungary from every possible angle. He's leaning over on the goal total (3.5), and he has locked in two additional best bets. He's only sharing those picks on SportsLine.

So who wins Germany vs. Hungary? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Hungary vs. Germany, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.