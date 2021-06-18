One of the most anticipated matches of Euro 2020 kicks off Saturday with Portugal and Germany squaring off at Allianz Arena in a group-stage match. Germany lost 1-0 to tournament favorite France in its opener and will be fighting to avoid elimination, while Portugal cruised past Hungary 3-0. Both teams boast a strong mix of veterans and young talent, and Portugal is the defending European champion while Germany won the 2016 World Cup. Superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focal point for the Portuguese, while Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos still feature for the former world champions.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. Germany is the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130) in the latest Portugal vs. Germany odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Germany vs. Portugal picks, check out the Euro 2020 predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He's having a great Euro 2020 as well, with his picks generating over $500 in profit for $100 bettors through Wednesday's action. Green has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Germany vs. Portugal at Euro 2020 and locked in his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Portugal vs. Germany:

Portugal vs. Germany spread: Germany -0.5

Portugal vs. Germany over-under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. Germany money line: Portugal +225, Germany +130, Draw +225

POR: Portugal is 9-4-1 in its 14 games since the start of 2020, outscoring opponents 32-7

GER: GK Manuel Neuer has 202 clean sheets in 15 Bundesliga seasons (438 matches)

Why you should back Germany

The core of the 2016 team remains, with Muller and Kroos controlling the attack and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Mats Hummel guarding the back end. Muller is one of the best players in the game off the ball and is a versatile attacker. He led the league with 19 assists and had 11 goals for Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich. Kroos had 10 assists for La Liga runner-up Real Madrid and is deadly on set pieces and corner kicks. Joshua Kimmich, who had 10 assists alongside Muller with Bayern Munich, also is a top-flight midfielder who can cause problems.

Germany is 10-5-3 all-time against Portugal, and while it didn't show it against France, it has attackers who can do damage. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz combined for 17 goals and 17 assists in all competitions with Chelsea, while midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was the leading scorer for Manchester City with 13 goals. The defense also is in good hands with Hummels and Antonio Rudiger in front of Neuer, who has been one of the world's top goalkeepers for well over a decade.

Why you should back Portugal

To see how lethal the Portuguese attack can be, you need to look no further than Sunday's win against Hungary. The game was scoreless with about six minutes left before Portugal broke through for all three goals. Ronaldo had two of those, one on a penalty kick and the other on a tremendous run into the box where he deked past the goalkeeper and finished into the empty net. The goal made him the UEFA Euro tournament's all-time leading scorer with 11 goals and he is three shy of tying the all-time international record for goals, held by Ali Daei of Iran.

Portugal's only loss since the start of 2020 was a 1-0 setback to France in a November Nations League match. It might be an even better team than the one that won Euro 2016, with young players like Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Ruben Dias joining the nucleus of that team. Fernandes was third in the Premier League with 18 goals for Manchester United, and Jota has 25 goals over the past three seasons in the Premier League. Bernardo Silva and 21-year-old Joao Felix are also dangerous attacking options, and Portugal's defense has not allowed a goal in its past three matches.

How to make Portugal vs. Germany Euro 2020 picks

Green has analyzed Germany vs. Portugal from every possible angle. He's leaning over on the goal total (2.5), and he has locked in two best bets, including one that returns plus-money. He's only sharing those picks on SportsLine.

So who wins Portugal vs. Germany in Saturday's Euro 2020 matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Portugal vs. Germany, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.