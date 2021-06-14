Defending European champion Portugal opens UEFA Euro 2020 play when it takes on Hungary on Tuesday. The Portuguese made quite a run in the Euro 2016 tournament and capped it off with an impressive 1-0 win over France in the championship match. The bulk of that team has returned and is unbeaten in 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the team's leaders and has been impressive, scoring two goals in the team's last three matches.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Portugal is listed as the -220 (risk $220 to win $100) favorite on the money-line, while Hungary is +675 and a draw would return +320 in the latest Hungary vs. Portugal odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Portugal vs. Hungary picks, check out the Euro 2020 predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Hungary vs. Portugal and locked in his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Portugal vs. Hungary:

Hungary vs. Portugal spread: Portugal -1.5

Hungary vs. Portugal over-under: 2.5 goals

Hungary vs. Portugal money line: Portugal -220, Hungary +675, Draw +320

HUN: Hungary is 8-1-4 in its last 13 matches dating back to September 2020

POR: Portugal is 4-0-2 since November 2020

Why you should back Portugal

Although the teams haven't played much since first meeting in an international friendly on Dec. 26, 1926, the Portuguese have dominated the series, going 9-0-4 against Hungary. The last meeting was a 1-0 Portugal victory in September 2017. Ronaldo continues to be the heart of the team. Although he is 36, Ronaldo is still dangerous and has scored 104 goals in 175 games for Portugal. No European player has scored more times than he has.

Also powering the Portuguese offense is striker Andre Silva. Silva, who plays for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, gives his team instant offense. During the 2020-21 season, Silva scored 28 goals and added five assists in 32 matches. Bruno Fernandes is also a major factor in Portugal's attack. In fact, Fernandes scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists for Manchester United in the English Premier League this season.

Why you should back Hungary

The Hungarians have also been on a roll, going unbeaten since a 3-2 UEFA Nations League match with Russia on Sept. 6. They have rattled off seven wins and four draws since. In Hungary's past five matches, team captain Adam Szalai has found the back of the net twice. That included a penalty in the 13th minute against San Marino in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match on March 28.

Also powering Hungary, which finished fourth in its qualifying group for Euro 2020, is defender Willi Orban. In 29 matches with RB Leipzig, he scored four goals and added an assist. He debuted with the national team in October 2018 and a month later, scored his first international goal in a 2018-19 UEFA Nations League C match against Estonia. In June 2019, he scored twice as Hungary defeated Azerbaijan 3-1.

How to make Portugal vs. Hungary Euro 2020 picks

Green has analyzed Hungary vs. Portugal from every possible angle. He's leaning under on the goal total (2.5), and he has locked in two best bets, including one that returns plus-money. He's only sharing those picks on SportsLine.

So who wins Hungary vs. Portugal in Tuesday's Euro 2020 matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Portugal vs. Hungary, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.