Italy enters Saturday's round of 16 tie against Austria as one of the Euro 2020 favorites after easing through the group stage. The Azzuri topped Group A with three emphatic victories, while Austria finished second in Group C with two wins and a loss. Roberto Mancini's squad has won 11 consecutive games. Austria, meanwhile, is unbeaten in nine of its last 12 contests.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Italy is the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $150), with Austria at +700, in the latest Italy vs. Austria odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Italy vs. Austria spread: Italy -1.5 (+140)

Italy vs. Austria over-under: 2.5 goals

Italy vs. Austria money line: Italy -225, Austria +700, Draw +333

ITA: The Italians have won 11 consecutive games

AUS: GK Daniel Bachmann had 13 clean sheets in 23 matches for Watford

Why you should back Italy

The Azzuri feature a dynamic offense that scored seven goals in the Euro 2020 group stage. Striker Ciro Immobile leads the charge for Italy's offense, scoring two goals and providing an assist through the first three games. Immobile is coming off a sensational season with Lazio in Serie A, scoring 20 goals in 35 matches.

In addition to a potent offense, Italy features one of the most experienced and suffocating defenses at Euro 2020. In fact, the Italians have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 10 games and they've given up just two shots on target at this tournament. That bodes well for the Italians against an Austrian side which has been shutout in four of their last six games.

Why you should back Austria

Austria's David Alaba is one of the world's best and most versatile players. The 28-year-old is headed to Real Madrid after winning 28 trophies with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. His passes, especially on crosses and set pieces, routinely put his teammates in position to score.

That's lead to four different players scoring at Euro 2020 for Austria, including Christoph Baumgartner's lone goal against Ukraine that helped Austria secure a spot in the knockout round. Baumgartner finished with six goals and three assists for Hoffenheim this season. Striker Sasa Kalajdzic is also more than capable of finding the back of the net. The 23-year-old scored 16 goals and provided five assists with VFB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

