It is expected to be a tight battle as Italy tries to continue its 100 percent winning mark in the tournament on Tuesday against Spain in the semifinals of Euro 2020. The Italians eliminated No. 1 Belgium with a 2-1 victory in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Friday, while Spain survived a penalty shootout after playing to a 1-1 stalemate with Switzerland. Spain is going for its fourth Euro championship, which would break a tie with Germany for most all-time, while Italy's only European championship came in 1968. The Spaniards' last title was in 2012, when they routed the Italians 4-0 in the final.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Italy is the +145 favorite (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Italy vs. Spain odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and Spain is the +210 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Italy vs. Spain spread: Italy -0.5

Italy vs. Spain over-under: 2.5 goals

Italy vs. Spain money line: Italy +145, Spain +210, Draw +210

ESP: Ferran Torres, 21, has eight goals in 16 matches with the national team

ITA: Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has 18 clean sheets in 31 international starts

Why you should back Italy

The Azzurri have been rolling for almost three years, extending their unbeaten run to 32 games with the win against Belgium. They last lost in September 2018, a 1-0 setback to Portugal in their fifth game under manager Roberto Mancini. Italy has been held off the score sheet twice since then, while shutting out its opponent 23 times. The nearly impenetrable defense is led by Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, who have played together at Juventus for a decade. They are backed by Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is one of the world's best goalkeepers at age 22.

Italy has won 13 in a row, outscoring its foes 36-4, and the Spanish defense will have its hands full. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne have been in top form, with each scoring six goals in their last nine games with the national team, and Federico Chiesa's pace can also present problems. Nicolo Barella and Marco Verratti run the show from their midfield spots, and they have combined for 11 goals and five assists in Italy's last 14 matches. Italy's attack could thrive against a Spain squad that has been run ragged through extra time in consecutive games.

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards are 7-5-2 in their last 14 matches with Italy and are on a 13-game unbeaten run of their own (6-7-0). They have scored 11 goals in the three games since inspirational leader Sergio Busquets returned from COVID isolation. He leads a midfield that also features Atletico Madrid's Koke and Barcelona's Pedri and loves to control the ball. Spain held possession for 73 percent of the game against Switzerland. Spain also leads Euro 2020 in shots on target (39) and passing accuracy (89.4 percent).

La Roja's attack is led by Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres and Gerard Moreno, and Spain has scored at least three goals five times during its unbeaten streak. That includes a 6-0 rout of Germany, led by a Torres hat trick, in a November Nations League match. Morata has six goals in his past 12 games with Spain, while Moreno has three goals and five assists in eight. Morata scored 17 goals and set up 10 across all competitions with Juventus last season. While he has missed some chances, his go-ahead goal in extra time against Croatia has boosted his confidence.

