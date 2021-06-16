Italy will try to carry over its dominance from its opener when it hosts Switzerland on Wednesday in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match in Rome. The Italians beat Turkey 3-0 while Switzerland and Wales played to a 1-1 draw in their openers at Euro 2020, which was postponed for almost a year because of the pandemic. Italy was one of two teams, along with Belgium, to win all its games in Euro 2020 qualifying, and it dominated on both ends in the match against Turkey. Switzerland went 5-2-1 in its eight qualifying matches and it missed numerous chances against Wales on Saturday.

Switzerland vs. Italy spread: Italy -0.5

Switzerland vs. Italy over-under: 2.5 goals

Switzerland vs. Italy money line: Switzerland +525, Italy -170, Draw +280

SWI: Mario Gavranovic has 61 goals over the past four years with Dinamo Zagreb

ITA: Italy has outscored opponents 82-14 in 33 matches under manager Roberto Mancini

Why you should back Italy

The Azzurri has talent and depth and boasts a strong mix of veterans and youth. The young players have brought a new energy to the squad, which is unbeaten in its past 24 matches. It has not conceded a goal in its last nine while scoring 28 goals during that span. Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini form a stifling pair on defense, and they have a tremendous rapport after playing together with Juventus for more than a decade. They are backed by star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who tied for the Serie A lead with 14 clean sheets for AC Milan at age 22.

The four-time World Cup champs have not won the Euros since 1968, but they have been resurgent under manager Roberto Mancini. They lost twice in the first four months after he took over in 2018 and have not suffered a setback since. Italy has plenty of talent up front, with the pace of Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne confounding defenders. Both scored against Turkey, and they have 10 goals in 11 combined Euro 2020 appearances.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss will be determined to finish their chances this time around after a disappointing draw in the opener. Breel Embolo is a strong finisher and caused a lot of trouble for Wales. He scored the lone goal and set up numerous chances for his teammates. Hari Seferovic, who had 22 league goals for Benfica this season, and Mario Gavranovic, who scored 17 for Dinamo Zagreb, also are potent scorers who could test Italy's defense. Gavranovic had a hat trick in a 7-0 win against Liechtenstein that was part of a six-game Switzerland win streak before Saturday's draw.

The core players for the Swiss team play for some of the top teams in the world, and the midfield is a strength. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool) and Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach) are all creative players. Zakaria also is a fierce defender, using his strength and 6-foot-4 frame to overpower opponents. Switzerland has scored in 10 straight games and was held off the score sheet just once in qualifying. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer has the second-most clean sheets in the Bundesliga over the past three seasons with 26.

