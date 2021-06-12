The Netherlands will have home-field advantage but faces a tough test against Ukraine as the teams kick off their 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage campaigns Sunday in Amsterdam. Ukraine went unbeaten (6-2-0) to win its group in Euro 2020 qualifying, which took place more than 18 months ago before the tournament was postponed. The Netherlands, ranked 16th in the world, went 6-1-1 to finish as runner-up in its group, and it has lost once in its past 10 matches. No. 24 Ukraine is on a six-game unbeaten run but went 0-6-1 in its previous seven.

Ukraine vs. Netherlands spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-160)

Ukraine vs. Netherlands over-under: 2.5 goals (over +110, under -140)

Ukraine vs. Netherlands money line: Ukraine +550, Netherlands -170, Draw +275

Ukraine: Andriy Pyatov led qualifying with a save percentage of 95 (19 of 20) in six matches.

Netherlands: Marten de Roon led Serie A in tackles (95) and tackles won (67) last season.

Why you should back Netherlands

The Dutch are the more talented team and have scored 14 goals in their past four games while allowing just two. They had a plus-17 goal differential in qualifying, and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum scored seven goals in five matches. The midfield is the team's strength, with captain and recent Paris Saint-Germain signee Wijnaldum joined by Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Marten de Roon of Atalanta. Wijnaldum and de Jong both complete more than 90 percent of their passes, while de Roon is a versatile playmaker and relentless defender.

Memphis Depay, who had three goals and three assists in four qualifying appearances, is the most dangerous option up front. He had 20 goals and a league-high 12 assists last season for Lyon in France's Ligue 1 and scored in the final six games. He is likely to get support from Wout Weghorst, who has appeared in just six matches for the national team but had 20 goals and eight assists for Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga. Donyell Malen, 22, had 19 goals for PSV Eindhoven and could also play a pivotal role in the attack.

Why you should back Ukraine

Manager and former national-team star Andriy Shevchenko should have his tight-knit team fired up. It just fought to a 1-1 draw with world champion France in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match in March. Ukraine was last in its group in the Nations League but knocked off Spain and Switzerland in that competition last fall. In Euro 2020 qualifying in late 2019, the team finished atop a group that included reigning European champion Portugal and Serbia, going 2-2-0 against those teams.

After the draw with France, Ukraine dominated Finland and Kazakhstan but came away with two more draws. It has scored nine goals during its six-game unbeaten streak. Roman Yaremchuk was the top scorer with four goals in five qualifying matches and had 17 with Gent in Belgium's First Division A. Ruslan Malinovskyi led Serie A with 12 assists for Atalanta, and Oleksandr Zinchenko started 15 games on defense for English Premier League champion Manchester City. He mans a midfield spot for his national team and had a goal in qualifying.

