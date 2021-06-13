Poland will look to get off to a fast start when it battles Slovakia in a UEFA Euro Group E matchup on Monday. The Polish team has allowed just five goals, while scoring 18 in 10 qualifying games. Slovakia, which is 36th in the FIFA world rankings, 15 spots behind Poland, is unbeaten in its last five matches. Poland will be without two key injured players in striker Arkadiusz Milik and forward Krzysztof Piatek.

Kickoff is set for noon ET in St. Petersburg, Russia. Poland is listed as the -125 (risk $125 to win $100) favorite on the money-line, while Slovakia is +440 and a draw would return +220 in the latest Poland vs. Slovakia odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Slovakia vs. Poland picks, be sure to see the UEFA Euro 2020 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Poland vs. Slovakia in Euro 2020. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are some betting lines and trends for Slovakia vs. Poland:

Poland vs. Slovakia spread: Poland -0.5 (-125)

Poland vs. Slovakia over-under: 2.5 goals

Poland vs. Slovakia money line: Poland -125, Slovakia +440, Draw +220

POL: Poland is 5-4-4 in its last 13 matches dating back to September 2020

SLO: Slovakia is 3-4-6 since September 2020

Top predictions for Poland vs. Slovakia

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Monday's matchup between Poland and Slovakia. The Polish team is led by captain Robert Lewandowski, who is a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. In 29 matches this season, Lewandowski scored 41 goals and added seven assists. Lewandowski is Poland's all-time leading goal scorer, scoring 66 goals in 119 appearances.

To counter the talented Lewandowski, Slovakia will rely on experience. Team captain Marek Hamsik, 33, has made 126 appearances for his country. In his last 10 matches for Slovakia, the attacking midfielder has three goals and one assist. Slovakia also features a suffocating defense, which has given up just two goals in its last three games.

How to make Slovakia vs. Poland Euro 2020 picks

Green has analyzed Poland vs. Slovakia from every possible angle and revealed his best bets and analysis, including one on a surprising player prop. He's only sharing the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Poland vs. Slovakia? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Slovakia vs. Poland, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.