Sweden and Poland face off Wednesday in what is expected to be a tight clash in their final group stage match at Euro 2020. Sweden will move on to the knockout stage no matter what happens, but Poland needs a win and a some help to advance. Sweden has scored just once at Euro 2020, but sits atop Group E after playing to a scoreless draw with Spain and beating Slovakia 1-0. Poland got a header from star striker Robert Lewandowski to tie Spain 1-1 on Saturday after a 2-1 loss to Slovakia in the opener.

Sweden vs. Poland spread: Poland -0.5

Sweden vs. Poland over-under: 2.5 goals

Sweden vs. Poland money line: Sweden +188, Poland +150, Draw +230

SWE: Marcus Berg has 150 goals in 330 career matches in club play across five leagues.

POL: Robert Lewandowski has scored at least 20 goals in nine of his past 10 club seasons.

Why you should back Poland

The Poles rely heavily on Lewandowski, who is the world's best striker and came through with the goal in the 54th minute against Spain. The 32-year-old hasn't gotten a ton of support but he can score in any way imaginable. He has seven goals and two assists in 13 matches for Poland in 2021. He had a record 41 goals in the Bundesliga for league champion Bayern Munich, 13 more than any other player. Poland has scored in 10 of its past 11 games, with the exception of a loss to world heavyweight Italy, but has won just three of those (3-4-4).

Piotr Zielinski also is a strong link between the midfield and its star striker, and he had eight goals and 10 assists with Napoli in Serie A. The Poles also will benefit from the return of holding midfielder and leader Grzegorz Krychowiak, who was out on a red-card suspension against Spain. Sweden hasn't shown much scoring punch in this event, so Poland will push forward and go for broke in its desperate bid to advance. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has a lot of experience on the big stage as the current starter for Juventus and formerly Arsenal's top man.

Why you should back Sweden

The Swedes have struggled to find the net in the group stage, but they come in on a seven-game unbeaten run. They have scored 15 goals over their last nine matches, with a 4-2 loss to world champion France serving as their only defeat. Sweden's Alexander Isak is a rising superstar, and he has had moments of brilliance but has yet to find the net. The 21-year-old was named La Liga's young player of the year after scoring 17 goals for Real Sociedad last season.

Isak is expected to be joined by Marcus Berg up front, and the veteran has 18 goals over the past two seasons in the Russian Premier League. He has 22 goals in 74 caps with Sweden, including four this year. The Swedes face a Poland defense that has looked out of sorts. Poland has recorded one clean sheet in its past nine games, allowing 15 goals and scoring 13. And with the Poles pushing forward, the opportunities should be plentiful on the counter-attack.

