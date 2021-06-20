Denmark will try to rally from a devastating opening to the tournament when it hosts Russia on Monday in Copenhagen in its final Group B match at the 2020 European Championships. The Danes watched as star Christian Eriksen was revived on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during their opener against Finland, then lost 1-0 after the game resumed following a long delay. Up next was world No. 1 Belgium, and Denmark led at halftime before falling 2-1. Still, Denmark could advance to the knockout stage, depending on goal differential, if it wins and Belgium beats Finland. If the Belgians win, as expected, Russia moves on with a win or a draw.

Kickoff from Parken Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Denmark is the -143 money-line favorite (risk $143 to win $100) in the latest Russia vs. Denmark odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before you lock in any Denmark vs. Russia picks, check out the Euro 2020 predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He's having a great Euro 2020 as well, with his picks generating over $500 in profit for $100 bettors through Friday's action. Green has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Russia vs. Denmark at Euro 2020 and locked in his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Denmark vs. Russia:

Russia vs. Denmark spread: Denmark -0.5

Russia vs. Denmark over-under: 2.5 goals

Russia vs. Denmark money line: Russia +400, Denmark -143, Draw +280

RUS: Artem Dzyuba had 20 goals in 27 matches with Zenit St. Petersburg

DEN: GK Kasper Schmeichel has 30 clean sheets in 63 international matches

Why you should back Denmark

The Danes will clearly miss Eriksen's creativity, but they also will use the emotion and his absence as motivation to advance. Denmark will have the home crowd on its side and has numerous other quality players. It also is the 10th-ranked team in the world, while the Russians rank 38th. The Danes are particularly strong defensively, with Chelsea's Andreas Christensen and captain Simon Kjaer of AC Milan holding down the fort. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, the four-time Danish Footballer of the Year, had 17 clean sheets with Leicester City last season.

Russia hasn't scored more than one goal in five straight matches, being shut out twice, while Denmark has scored 16 goals over its last six. With Eriksen out, Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite and RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen will be the focal point of the attack. Each has scored four times with the national team in 2021.

Why you should back Russia

The Russians are motivated to replicate their Euro 2008 success, when they reached the semifinals. They lost to eventual champion Spain, then failed to advance in 2012 and 2016. Russia won the inaugural four-team Euros in 1960 and has been a semifinalist four times. It is 4-1-2 in its last seven games, allowing more than one goal twice and posting two clean sheets. The Russians like to play a defensive game and try to catch teams on the counter-attack, and with Denmark pushing hard for the win on Monday, Russia should get its share of opportunities.

The Russian offense revolves around Artem Dzyuba, an imposing forward at 6-foot-6. He has nine goals and six assists in 14 international matches in 2021 and led Zenit Saint Petersburg to the Russian Premier League title. He has 29 goals, one shy of Aleksandr Kerzhakov's all-time mark, in 54 matches for Russia. Aleksei Miranchuk scored the winner against Finland, and the 25-year-old had four goals while starting just four of his 25 appearances with Atalanta.

How to make Denmark vs. Russia Euro 2020 picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at Russia vs. Denmark and he has two strong best bets and a complete breakdown of this crucial Group B matchup. He's only sharing those picks on SportsLine.

So who wins Russia vs. Denmark in Monday's Euro 2020 matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Russia vs. Denmark, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.