Russia and Finland resume 2020 UEFA Euro Championship group stage play when they meet on Wednesday at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg. On Saturday, Russia dropped its opening Group B match, 3-0, to world No. 1 Belgium. Meanwhile, Finland defeated Denmark, 1-0, in a match that was marred by the Danes' Christian Eriksen suffering from cardiac arrest and collapsing on the pitch. A positive result on Wednesday is key for each team if it hopes to advance to the knockout stage.

Russia vs. Finland spread: Russia -0.5 (-150)

Russia vs. Finland over-under: 2.5

Russia vs. Finland moneyline: Russia -154, Finland +500, Draw +260

RUS: Artem Dzyuba has 29 goals in 50 appearances for Russia

FIN: Teemu Pukki scored 26 goals in 41 matches for Norwich City this season

Why you should back Russia

Russia arguably has the more talented roster. The Russians features forward Artem Dzyuba and playmaker Aleksandr Golovin. Dzyuba, the team's 6-foot-6 captain, has 29 goals in 50 appearances for Russia since making his debut in November 2011. Golovin, an attacking midfielder for Ligue 1 club Monaco, became the first player from Russia to record a hat-trick in Ligue 1 earlier this year. Meanwhile, the majority of Finland's roster represents unheralded clubs.

In addition, Russia plays well on its home soil. When the country hosted the World Cup in 2018, the team exceeded expectations by reaching the quarterfinals and very nearly advanced to the semifinals, losing to eventual runner-up Croatia in a penalty shootout.

Why you should back Finland

The Finns face a Russia team that has not beaten an opponent ranked in the top-60 in the world since September. In their last 12 matches, the Russians have three wins, five losses and four draws. Their only wins in that time have come over No. 63 Slovenia, No. 71 Bulgaria, and No. 175 Malta.

In addition, Finland plays a very defensive game with five defenders and does not take many risks in attack. In their Euro 2020 opener, the Finns were outshot 22-1 but still won. With three points already in hand, they do not have to open up their game and instead could look for scoring opportunities on the counterattack.

