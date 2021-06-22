After having its chances of winning a third consecutive UEFA European Championship title squashed in the Round of 16 by Italy in 2016, Spain has yet to suffer a loss in this year's tournament. It also has yet to record a victory, as the club played to draws in each of its first two group-stage matches. Spain will attempt to get in the win column and advance to the knockout round when it hosts Slovakia on Wednesday. La Roja will overtake Slovakia for second place in Group E with a triumph and would finish first in the group if Sweden also loses to Poland.

Kickoff from La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain is scheduled for noon. ET. The latest Slovakia vs. Spain odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Spain as 1.5-goal and -450 money-line favorites (risk $450 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Slovakia vs. Spain:

Slovakia vs. Spain spread: Spain -1.5

Slovakia vs. Spain over-under: 2.5 goals

Slovakia vs. Spain money line: Spain -450, Slovakia +1400, Draw +500

Slovakia: The loss to Sweden ended Slovakia's six-game unbeaten streak

Spain: La Roja has lost only four of its 50 overall games in Seville (39 wins, seven draws)

Why you should back Spain

It's no surprise that Spain's only goal thus far in the group stage was scored by Alvaro Morata. The 28-year-old forward shared the team lead in tallies during qualifying with four. Morata, who scored three times in Euro 2016, has registered four of Spain's last five goals in the European Championship and is the only member of this year's roster with a double-digit total (20) in international play.

La Roja is hungry for a victory, as it has gone four straight Euro matches without one. It is the side's longest drought since Euro 1996, a four-game stretch that was halted with a 2-1 triumph over Romania on Matchday 3. Spain has lost just one of its last 26 international matches, however, and is unbeaten in 10 straight (four wins, six draws) since that defeat -- a 1-0 setback against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League in November.

Why you should back Slovakia

Slovakia has an experienced competitor in Marek Hamsik, who has appeared in 42 Euro matches (including qualifiers) - more than any other Slovakian in history. The 33-year-old midfielder has recorded 11 goals in those contests, which also places him first on the country's all-time list. Hamsik, who notched an assist in Slovakia's 2-1 victory over Poland in its group-stage opener, is the nation's all-time leader in games (128) and goals (26).

Vladimir Weiss, a 31-year-old winger, is back with the team after an absence of nearly three years. Weiss, who tallied for Slovakia in Euro 2016, is one of five players on the roster who also represented the country in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Slovakia is hoping to receive production from 23-year-old midfielder Laszlo Benes, who scored his first international goal in a friendly against Bulgaria on June 1.

