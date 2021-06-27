Spain and Croatia, both coming off huge Euro 2020 victories, face off Monday in the round of 16 of the 2020 UEFA European Championship in Copenhagen. Spain broke out after a slow start to the tournament by destroying Slovakia 5-0 in the group stage finale. Croatia also was on the brink of being eliminated before star midfielder Luka Modric willed the team to a 3-1 victory against Scotland. Croatia is a dangerous but aging team that lost to France in the 2018 World Cup final. Spain has won the UEFA Euro three times, sharing the all-time record with Germany.

Spain vs. Croatia spread: Spain -0.5

Spain vs. Croatia over-under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Croatia money line: Spain -167, Croatia +550, Draw +270

SPA: Spain leads Euro 2020 with 69 percent possession

CRO: Bruno Petkovic has six goals in 12 starts for the national team



Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards have not lost in their last 11 games and will try to maintain their attack after the drubbing of Slovakia. They also beat Germany 6-0 in a Nations League match in November, so the scoring power is there. Captain Sergio Busquets returned for the final group stage game after COVID-19 isolation, and his presence revitalized the team. Pablo Sarabia also played a key role in the victory, scoring one goal and setting up another.

Spain's fans have been all over Alvaro Morata as the striker has struggled with his confidence and missed numerous chances. Still, he is the team's top option and had 17 goals and 10 assists for Juventus last season. Gerard Moreno has been involved in 10 goals for Spain (five goals, five assists) since joining the team in October 2019, the most on the team over that span. Ferran Torres also is a dangerous scorer and netted a goal just 44 seconds after coming off the bench on Wednesday. Spain also has posted clean sheets in four of its past five matches.

Why you should back Croatia

With Modric pulling the strings, the Croats alway have a chance. He was the best player on the field against Scotland, and he won't let the team go down without a fight. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner scored the go-ahead goal Wednesday with a mind-bending shot off the outside of his foot, and the 35-year-old's field vision remains second to none. He created more than three shots per game with La Liga runner-up Real Madrid last season. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) and Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) join the captain to form one of the world's best midfield units.

The midfielders will have plenty of options up top, though all-time top scorer Ivan Perisic is out after testing positive for COVID-19. That means Ante Rebic, who scored 11 goals with AC Milan last season, should take on the attacking responsibility. Bruno Petkovic scored 14 goals with Dinamo Zagreb last season and his physical presence could cause problems for Spain's defense. Spain's attack has been all or nothing, scoring 18 goals in four matches and netting seven in the other 10 over its past 14. Croatia has allowed six goals in its eight matches in 2021.

