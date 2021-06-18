Spain will be looking for more dynamic play, and a goal, on Saturday when it hosts Poland in a group-stage match in the 2020 UEFA European Championships at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. Spain played to a 0-0 draw with Sweden in its Euro 2020 opener on Monday, while Poland lost 2-1 to Slovakia. The Spaniards have won the event three times, tied with Germany for most all-time, but they need to get their attack in order after narrowly avoiding disaster against the Swedes. Poland is 1-4-3 in its last eight games, and Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is struggling to get much support.

Spain vs. Poland spread: Spain -1.5

Spain vs. Poland over-under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Poland money line: Spain -286, Poland +850, Draw +380

SPA: Gerard Moreno tied for second in Spain's La Liga with 23 goals for Villareal

POL: Robert Lewandowski is Poland's all-time leading scorer with 66 goals in 120 matches

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards are on a nine-game unbeaten run (4-0-5), which includes a 6-0 victory against Germany. They led the qualifying phase of Euro 2020 with 70.2 possession and held for 75 percent against Sweden. Spain had five shots on target to none for the Swedes but could not find the net. Spain got a boost when captain Sergio Busquets was cleared after testing positive for COVID-19, but he is not expected to play against Poland. Still, his presence and imminent return could give the team confidence.

Alvaro Morata missed a golden chance against Sweden and is likely to start up top again on Saturday. He had 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions with Juventus last season. Gerard Moreno, who has five goals in 12 international matches in 2021, is fighting for a starting spot after having a couple of strong chances off the bench on Monday. In addition, Spain is 8-1-1 in its 10 matches all-time against Poland.

Why you should back Poland

The Poles are really struggling, but with Lewandowski on their side, they'll always have a chance. The world's best striker had a record 41 goals for Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich, 13 more than any other player in the league. He also had seven assists, and he has six goals and two assists in 12 matches with Poland in 2021. Poland has scored in seven straight, and it is ranked a respectable No. 21 in the FIFA world rankings.

Lewandowski gets support from Piotr Zielinski and Karol Swiderski, while Jakub Swierczok and Dawid Kownacki are solid options. Zielinski, who had eight goals and 10 assists with Napoli in Serie A, could drop back to replace suspended key man Grzegorz Krychowiak. Swiderski had 11 goals for PAOK in Greece.

