After becoming the first repeat winner of the UEFA European Championship in 2012, Spain had its bid for a third straight title extinguished by Italy four years later in the Round of 16. The Spanish side announced it intends to challenge for the crown again by recording eight victories and a pair of draws in its 10 qualifying matches. Spain begins its quest when it takes on Sweden in the Euro 2020 group-stage opener for both clubs on Monday. Spain edged Germany 1-0 for the title in 2008 and captured its third overall championship by cruising past the Italians 4-0 in 2012.

Kickoff from La Cartuja Stadium in Seville is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Spain vs. Sweden odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Spain as 1.5-goal and -285 money-line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Spain vs. Sweden spread: Spain -1.5

Spain vs. Sweden over-under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Sweden money line: Spain -285, Sweden +950, Draw +360

ESP: The Spanish have registered 39 wins and five draws in 48 matches in Seville

SWE: The Swedes have won just one of their last eight UEFA Euro non-qualifiers (2-0 vs. France, 2012)

Why you should back Spain

Manager Luis Enrique elected to place only 24 players on the roster instead of the allowed 26, but one of them is a bonafide scoring threat. Gerard Moreno recorded 23 goals for Villarreal in 2020-21, finishing tied for second in La Liga behind Lionel Messi (30). The 29-year-old Moreno also shared the lead in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League, tallying seven times in 12 matches.

Spain had one of the biggest scoring advantages during qualifying, registering 31 goals while allowing a mere five. Sergio Ramos and Rodrigo were left off the roster despite tying for first on the team with four goals in the qualifying stage, so Alvaro Morata - who also netted four tallies - will be a major part of the attack. The 28-year-old Morata scored 11 goals for Juventus of Serie A in 2020-21, finishing second on the team to only Cristiano Ronaldo (29).

Why you should back Sweden

While Spain's goal differential during qualifying was an impressive plus-26, Sweden was no slouch in that category. The Swedes, which recorded six wins and three draws in 10 contests, netted 23 goals while surrendering nine. Sweden enters Monday's match having posted five consecutive victories, with the first four being clean sheets.

Sweden has outscored its opponents 10-1 during the winning streak, with veterans Sebastian Larsson and Marcus Berg each tallying twice. The 36-year-old Larsson is the only member of the roster to have scored in an European Championship, doing so in a 2-0 victory over France in 2012. Two years Larsson's junior, Berg was the leading scorer for Krasnodar of the Russian Premier League in 2020-21 with nine goals in 21 matches.

