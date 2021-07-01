The Euro 2020 schedule resumes Friday when Switzerland will try to pull off another shocker when it faces Spain in the quarterfinals at the 2020 UEFA European Championships. The Swiss rallied from a 3-1 deficit before beating reigning world champion France in a shootout Tuesday to advance in the Euro 2020 bracket. Spain needed extra time but scored twice to put away Croatia 5-3 in its round of 16 matchup. The Spaniards have lost one game since the start of 2020, going 8-8-1. That includes a 1-0 win against Switzerland in an October UEFA Nations League matchup. Switzerland is 7-5-5 over the same span, but only one of those losses -- a 3-0 setback to Italy in the group stage -- has come since mid-November.

Kickoff from Krestovsky Stadium is set for noon ET. Spain is the -154 favorite (risk $154 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Switzerland vs. Spain odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Switzerland the +480 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before you lock in any Spain vs. Switzerland picks or Euro 2020 predictions, you have to see what European soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He's having a great Euro 2020 as well, with his picks generating over $800 in profit for $100 bettors through the group stage. Green has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Spain vs Switzerland. You can head to SportsLine now to see his Euro 2020 expert picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Switzerland vs Spain:

Spain vs. Switzerland spread: Spain -0.5

Spain vs. Switzerland over-under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Switzerland moneyline: Switzerland +480, Spain -154, Draw +270

ESP: Alvaro Morata scored 11 goals and had nine assists for Juventus

SWI: Haris Seferovic put up 22 goals in 31 matches for Benfica

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards are on a 12-game unbeaten run (6-6-0), and that was with an attack that was struggling. Now, they have scored 10 goals over the past two games, and that resurgence was spurred by the return of captain Sergio Busquets after his COVID-19 isolation. His value isn't revealed in numbers, but the attack runs through him as he dictates the pace, and his leadership is critical.

Spain is 16-5-1 all-time against Switzerland, with the only loss a 1-0 setback in the group stage at the 2010 World Cup. Spain is 4-2-1 in major tournament matches, with a 13-6 advantage in goals. Star striker Alvaro Morata should gain confidence from his go-ahead goal in extra time Tuesday. He had missed numerous chances in the tournament drawing the ire of fans. Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres also scored against Croatia and should be able to exploit a Swiss defense that has yielded 14 goals in its past nine games, posting just two clean sheets.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss come in on a tremendous high after the stunning result against France. The attack came to life behind Hari Seferovic and Mario Gavranovic when the chips were down. They accounted for all three goals, with Seferovic confounding the French defense and scoring on two impressive headers. He has scored five goals in the past nine matches for the national team, while Gavranovic has six in his past eight.

Breel Embolo also is dangerous in attack and plays well off the skill of Seferovic. Spain's defense has been leaky at times and has yielded goals to the likes of Georgia, Kosovo and Greece in recent matches. It also allowed an average Croatian attack to storm back to tie Tuesday's match, so the Swiss should find opportunities. Granit Xhaka is out on a yellow card suspension, and that will hurt Switzerland, but Denis Zakaria will take over and is a rising star and physical presence.

How to make Spain vs. Switzerland Euro 2020 picks

Green has taken a look at the Spain vs. Switzerland matchup from all angles, and he is leaning over on the goal total (2.5). He also has two strong best bets and in-depth analysis of this Euro 2020 quarterfinal matchup. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Switzerland vs. Spain? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Spain vs. Switzerland, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.